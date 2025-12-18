The Crispy Snack You Probably Ate Growing Up (If You're From The South)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Crispy snacks tip-tap across the globe, merrily tossing a vast array of flavors and textures into afternoon nibbles and evening treats. Sometimes those crunchy delights even carry subtle ties to local culture, ingredients, and nuanced doses of history. That's definitely the case with the multi-faceted Benne wafers, a deeply significant sweet-and-savory treat from the American South, specifically the Lowcountry region. They're ultra-thin and crunchy sesame wafers originating in Charleston, South Carolina, where they've been a symbol of good fortune for generations.

Benne wafers are traditionally made with benne, an heirloom variety of sesame seed cultivated by Gullah Geechie communities of the Lowcountry. The seeds made their way to the Carolina Sea Islands in the early 1700s via the transatlantic slave trade. Today, benne-seed wafers are beloved snacks perching proudly in Charleston's markets, bakeries, and gift shops, where they're considered a signature South Carolina treat. To the uninitiated, it's hard to describe the joy of eating the extremely crispy, super-thin wafer, which tends to "shatter" over the taste buds with tingly sweetness.

The sesame-benne seeds get toasted, bringing out deep, nutty undertones that balance the buttery, brown-sugar sweetness. Some versions add pure maple syrup or vanilla to deepen the flavor, while others brighten things up with a splash of lemon juice. But make no mistake: The star power of these wispy circles of tastiness lies in the toasted benne itself. It's especially memorable considering the historically long road the seeds have taken from plantations to mainstream phenomenon.