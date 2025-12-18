This Ruth's Chris Shrimp Appetizer Has A Cult Following For A Special Reason
Ruth's Chris Steak House may be known best for its tender filet mignons and meaty ribeyes, but meat isn't the only thing on the menu. In fact, the chain has quite a few seafood-based dishes, including a chilled seafood tower, crab cakes, and calamari. That said, one dish has amassed quite the cult following. If you guessed the Spicy Shrimp appetizer, you're correct. Although its flavor and texture are the top reasons the dish is popular among fans, the way the shrimp is prepared is really the secret behind the appetizer's success.
The Spicy Shrimp at Ruth's Chris Steak House essentially consists of several large shrimp that are lightly battered and fried before being coated in a spicy cream sauce and served with a fresh cucumber salad. The shrimp is peeled and deveined, but the prep doesn't stop there. The crustaceans are also butterflied to maximize surface area, guaranteeing more crunch when fried and better flavor distribution when tossed in sauce. This extra step is what differentiates the fried shrimp at Ruth's Chris from other chains' renditions, such as the tempura-battered Dynamite Shrimp from P.F. Chang's or crispy Wild West Shrimp from LongHorn Steakhouse, where the crustaceans are simply cleaned and breaded before frying.
Some other chains do, however, come pretty close to achieving the same great combination of flavors and textures as this Ruth's Chris Steak House appetizer. Walt's Favorite Shrimp from Red Lobster is butterflied, but lacks an airy breading and saucy finish; meanwhile, the Bang Bang Shrimp from Bonefish Grill delivers on flavor but lacks the same degree of texture created by slicing the crustacean down the middle.
What fans are saying about the Spicy Shrimp at Ruth's Chris Steak House
Satisfied customers across the nation have only good things to say about the zesty starter. On Yelp, one reviewer said they "highly recommend" ordering the spicy shrimp as an appetizer, while another claimed it "was the bomb." Elsewhere on TripAdvisor, patrons said they "enjoyed the spicy shrimp," while others called the starter "great and real flavorful."
It's not just the prep technique that makes it so popular with customers. The appetizer boasts the freshest, most succulent shrimp, complemented by a crisp, barely-there coating. The sauce is also incredibly flavorful, with just the right balance of richness, spice, and tang to offset the crustacean's savoriness. As one fan on Instagram summarizes simply, "Love this app. My absolute favorite!!"
If you can't make it to Ruth's Chris Steak House to give the Spicy Shrimp a taste for yourself (or your budget just won't allow for it), don't worry. You can recreate a version that comes pretty close to the real thing at home. Simply butterfly fresh shrimp, then lightly dust with cornstarch and seasonings. After frying, toss them in a mixture of mayo, hot sauce, and sweet chili sauce. Then, serve with a cucumber salad to give the zesty shrimp that signature Ruth's Chris Steak House vibe.