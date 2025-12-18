This Ruth's Chris Shrimp Appetizer Has A Cult Following For A Special Reason

Ruth's Chris Steak House may be known best for its tender filet mignons and meaty ribeyes, but meat isn't the only thing on the menu. In fact, the chain has quite a few seafood-based dishes, including a chilled seafood tower, crab cakes, and calamari. That said, one dish has amassed quite the cult following. If you guessed the Spicy Shrimp appetizer, you're correct. Although its flavor and texture are the top reasons the dish is popular among fans, the way the shrimp is prepared is really the secret behind the appetizer's success.

The Spicy Shrimp at Ruth's Chris Steak House essentially consists of several large shrimp that are lightly battered and fried before being coated in a spicy cream sauce and served with a fresh cucumber salad. The shrimp is peeled and deveined, but the prep doesn't stop there. The crustaceans are also butterflied to maximize surface area, guaranteeing more crunch when fried and better flavor distribution when tossed in sauce. This extra step is what differentiates the fried shrimp at Ruth's Chris from other chains' renditions, such as the tempura-battered Dynamite Shrimp from P.F. Chang's or crispy Wild West Shrimp from LongHorn Steakhouse, where the crustaceans are simply cleaned and breaded before frying.

Some other chains do, however, come pretty close to achieving the same great combination of flavors and textures as this Ruth's Chris Steak House appetizer. Walt's Favorite Shrimp from Red Lobster is butterflied, but lacks an airy breading and saucy finish; meanwhile, the Bang Bang Shrimp from Bonefish Grill delivers on flavor but lacks the same degree of texture created by slicing the crustacean down the middle.