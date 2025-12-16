The Maggiano's Gluten-Free Menu Item We'd Order Over And Over Again

Maggiano's Little Italy has been serving up classic Italian-American cuisine since 1991, when it opened its first location in Chicago, Illinois. Even better, its simple, authentic dishes — many of which were inspired by the recipes of Italian grandmothers, mothers, and aunts — are available on its gluten-free menu. Talk about exciting for those who are gluten intolerant or choose to avoid gluten for other reasons.

Intrigued, Tasting Table set out to rank every item from Maggiano's gluten-free menu, and one stood out amongst the pack: the classic shrimp scampi. As noted on the menu, Maggiano's gluten-free shrimp scampi is made with fresh fusilli pasta and served with garlic herb lemon butter. Meanwhile, its regular shrimp scampi is served with spaghetti. Either way, you can't go wrong, as the gluten-free option is just as good as the original.

In our review, our writer said, "The dish arrived piping hot, piled high with glossy pasta crowned with plump, pink shrimp and a perfectly charred lemon half begging to be squeezed." The pasta was described as having an "al dente chew" with "no mush" and "no grit." As for the scampi sauce, that came out bright and balanced with lemony acidity and a slight sweetness. The shrimp? "Tender and well-seasoned."