The Maggiano's Gluten-Free Menu Item We'd Order Over And Over Again
Maggiano's Little Italy has been serving up classic Italian-American cuisine since 1991, when it opened its first location in Chicago, Illinois. Even better, its simple, authentic dishes — many of which were inspired by the recipes of Italian grandmothers, mothers, and aunts — are available on its gluten-free menu. Talk about exciting for those who are gluten intolerant or choose to avoid gluten for other reasons.
Intrigued, Tasting Table set out to rank every item from Maggiano's gluten-free menu, and one stood out amongst the pack: the classic shrimp scampi. As noted on the menu, Maggiano's gluten-free shrimp scampi is made with fresh fusilli pasta and served with garlic herb lemon butter. Meanwhile, its regular shrimp scampi is served with spaghetti. Either way, you can't go wrong, as the gluten-free option is just as good as the original.
In our review, our writer said, "The dish arrived piping hot, piled high with glossy pasta crowned with plump, pink shrimp and a perfectly charred lemon half begging to be squeezed." The pasta was described as having an "al dente chew" with "no mush" and "no grit." As for the scampi sauce, that came out bright and balanced with lemony acidity and a slight sweetness. The shrimp? "Tender and well-seasoned."
Maggiano's offers other gluten-free options beyond shrimp scampi
In addition to its gluten-free shrimp scampi, there are plenty of other reasons to visit Maggiano's. With options including an Italian chopped salad, chicken Parmesan, filet mignon, and grilled salmon, gluten-free diners aren't left out of the fun. "These gluten-free dishes deliver the same incredible flavor you know and love," the restaurant vows on its official website. This includes its Maggiano's salad and 8-ounce center-cut filet mignon, both of which also landed quite high in our ranking.
Meanwhile, if you aren't following a gluten-free diet, check out Maggiano's rigatoni arrabiata, which was ranked 11th on our list of 26 chain restaurant pasta dishes. It's no wonder that Maggiano's is our favorite Italian chain restaurant, not only due to the taste and quality of its food but also for its reasonable prices (the gluten-free shrimp scampi, for example, is just $31 at a location in Orlando). So, regardless of your food preferences, chances are you'll find something that will "wow" you.