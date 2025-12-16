Mix This Pantry Staple With Yogurt And You'll Have A Dessert-Worthy Treat In Seconds
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We believe in indulging in the magic of dessert and enjoying the wide, wonderful world of sweet flavors. But there's something extra exciting when you can create something decadent out of healthier ingredients — it's a win-win in that it both tastes good and feels good. You're treating yourself, and also literally treating your body. When you know how to whip good-for-you ingredients into a dreamy dish, you feel more freedom to partake. One ingredient in particular is especially revelatory in just how many ways you can prepare it: yogurt. We rounded up different things to mix with yogurt to create irresistible desserts from this breakfast, lunch, and snack staple, and one of our favorite ingredients is peanut butter.
Peanut butter is not only an absolutely delicious partner for yogurt, but it's also just about as versatile as the yogurt itself — you can keep adding to the peanut butter and yogurt pairing. The tastes work together because yogurt is brighter with a touch of tanginess, while peanut butter is richer with some sweetness and saltiness. The textures complement one another because both are creamy and thick. And even the nutrition combo is a powerful one, especially when using Greek yogurt, which brings calcium, protein, and probiotics that balance your gut microbiome and can lower the risk of high blood pressure. Then, peanut butter contributes healthy fats, protein, and fiber, and it only gets healthier when you choose natural brands with no added sugar.
Ideas for yogurt and peanut butter desserts
By adding peanut butter to yogurt, you've got a creamy treat. You can melt the peanut butter to make stirring in even easier, and you can also choose to add some texture with a crunchy peanut butter. You can choose your favorites of any nut butters – experiment with almond, cashew, hazelnut, or pistachio butters. There are even high-quality brands that make crave-worthy flavored peanut butters, like Justin's honey peanut butter or Peanut Butter & Co.'s "White Chocolate Wonderful."
From there, the sky's the limit. Any kind of fruit would work perfectly with yogurt and any peanut butter or nut butter, from bananas, strawberries, raspberries, or pomegranate seeds to dried foods like apricots and dates. Sprinkle in chopped nuts for some crunch, and get creative with other toppings like shaved coconut, granola, or honeycomb. Take inspiration from one of the most underrated frozen yogurt ingredients and add crushed up pretzels or cereal. Or, get in a PB&J mood and swirl in your favorite jam, whether it's strawberry or cinnamon apple.
Not decadent enough for you? Here's a next-level tip: Melt dark chocolate, pour it over your peanut butter and yogurt, then put the bowl into your freezer for about five minutes. Voila! You have a magic shell-like chocolate layer to crack into. DIY your own Dubai chocolate riff by doing this, but using pistachio butter instead of peanut butter and mixing in chopped pistachios, tahini, and Alkis dried and chopped kataifi.