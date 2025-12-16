Mix This Pantry Staple With Yogurt And You'll Have A Dessert-Worthy Treat In Seconds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We believe in indulging in the magic of dessert and enjoying the wide, wonderful world of sweet flavors. But there's something extra exciting when you can create something decadent out of healthier ingredients — it's a win-win in that it both tastes good and feels good. You're treating yourself, and also literally treating your body. When you know how to whip good-for-you ingredients into a dreamy dish, you feel more freedom to partake. One ingredient in particular is especially revelatory in just how many ways you can prepare it: yogurt. We rounded up different things to mix with yogurt to create irresistible desserts from this breakfast, lunch, and snack staple, and one of our favorite ingredients is peanut butter.

Peanut butter is not only an absolutely delicious partner for yogurt, but it's also just about as versatile as the yogurt itself — you can keep adding to the peanut butter and yogurt pairing. The tastes work together because yogurt is brighter with a touch of tanginess, while peanut butter is richer with some sweetness and saltiness. The textures complement one another because both are creamy and thick. And even the nutrition combo is a powerful one, especially when using Greek yogurt, which brings calcium, protein, and probiotics that balance your gut microbiome and can lower the risk of high blood pressure. Then, peanut butter contributes healthy fats, protein, and fiber, and it only gets healthier when you choose natural brands with no added sugar.