Why Side Dishes Are Just As Important As The Main Course

When it comes to preparing a good meal, be it a family feast, dinner party menu, or even just a run-of-the-mill weeknight supper, it is easy to spend a little too much time and energy on the main course. Yes, the main dish is the defacto star of the show, and you want it to be exquisite, but the dishes that you serve alongside it are every bit as important a part of making a meal truly excellent. Side dishes actually have a lot of roles to fill. When done right, they complement and elevate the main, as well as add a variety of flavors and textures to the plate. But they also serve to round out the nutrition of the meal and make sure that everyone gets plenty to eat.

Obviously a perfectly seared ribeye on the plate is going to be the centerpiece of your dinner, but the side dishes you choose for that steak can make or break the meal. If that plate comes out with plain boiled potatoes and canned green beans, it doesn't matter how good the steak is, the meal will be something of a disappointment. Yes, the green beans provide servings of vegetables, and the stachy potatoes make sure your belly is full at the end of the meal, but they just don't stand up to the quality of the main item. If, on the other hand, that savory slab of beef is set beside creamy, rich au gratin potatoes with gruyere and a hearty portion of sweet, tangy, umami-forward balsamic roasted Brussels sprouts, well, that's a meal that you won't forget anytime soon.