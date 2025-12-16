Easily Open A Stubborn Jar With This Compact Tool

Jar lids rely on a vacuum seal to stay closed, which is why they pop when you finally open them. The pressure is equalized and the center of the jar lid pops up. Piercing the lid performs the same function as loosening it because the pressure equalizes and no longer holds the jar closed. However, there is a minor issue with this method because it leaves a hole in your jar lid.

Piercing the lid is a real last resort method. You can try some of these other jar opening hacks first. Do this if you plan to use everything in the jar or transfer the rest to another container. For jars where you're only using a little of the ingredients at a time, you would do well to find another method first, such as using the tip of a butter knife under the jar's rim to twist and pop it, or using a bottle opener. But if you're opening a jar of pasta sauce and plan to use it all, a quick pop with the can opener or other strong piercing tool, will have it easy to open in less than a second, saving you time during meal prep.

Remember to be careful when handling the lid after it's pierced. The edge of the metal may pop up and it can be jagged, so watch your hands. You may also be tempted to use the tip of a sharp knife, but be wary because some jar lids may be thicker than others and some knives are made of weaker metal. You could dull your knife, break the tip, or even cause it to skid across the lid and cut yourself. Stick to the can tapper tool, since it was made specifically to pierce metal.