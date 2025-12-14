'So Slept On' — This Overlooked Grocery Store Might Be The Cheapest One In LA

When it comes to grocery shopping, finding a reliable source of meals and good deals can be more difficult in some cities than others. Los Angeles is known for many things — including a high cost of living and being home to many popular West coast grocery store chains. But looking around Reddit, the prevailing opinion about which is the cheapest points largely to Grocery Outlet.

Although Grocery Outlet graced Tasting Table's list of the most affordable grocery stores in 2023, locals admit the outlet is often overlooked in the "City of Angels." Grocery Outlet is known to sell name-brand products at prices up to 60% less than typical shops. Still, in r/AskLosAngeles, one user wrote, "Grocery Outlet is so slept on in LA." Other comments indicate that Grocery Outlet is more significant in northern California, but doesn't carry the same weight in Los Angeles.

Another Reddit user colloquially referred to Grocery Outlet in shorthand as, "the gross out" – but this should not be any indication of its actual level of cleanliness. As long as you keep a few things in mind when shopping at Grocery Outlet, this store can be an excellent source of competitively priced essentials. If you're in LA and have never shopped there, it's certainly worth checking out.