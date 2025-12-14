'So Slept On' — This Overlooked Grocery Store Might Be The Cheapest One In LA
When it comes to grocery shopping, finding a reliable source of meals and good deals can be more difficult in some cities than others. Los Angeles is known for many things — including a high cost of living and being home to many popular West coast grocery store chains. But looking around Reddit, the prevailing opinion about which is the cheapest points largely to Grocery Outlet.
Although Grocery Outlet graced Tasting Table's list of the most affordable grocery stores in 2023, locals admit the outlet is often overlooked in the "City of Angels." Grocery Outlet is known to sell name-brand products at prices up to 60% less than typical shops. Still, in r/AskLosAngeles, one user wrote, "Grocery Outlet is so slept on in LA." Other comments indicate that Grocery Outlet is more significant in northern California, but doesn't carry the same weight in Los Angeles.
Another Reddit user colloquially referred to Grocery Outlet in shorthand as, "the gross out" – but this should not be any indication of its actual level of cleanliness. As long as you keep a few things in mind when shopping at Grocery Outlet, this store can be an excellent source of competitively priced essentials. If you're in LA and have never shopped there, it's certainly worth checking out.
Reddit's honest opinions of Grocery Outlet
Redditors are never shy about sharing their opinions, particularly when it comes to overlooked local hot spots. Some users compare Grocery Outlet to Aldi with regard to cheap prices and limited stock. As user @Dommichu pointed out in a separate r/AskLosAngeles thread, "you are there to get a lot of food for super cheap... so expect some misses... you will come out ahead."
User @ishiiman0 also mentioned that Grocery Outlet's "inventory can be hard to predict, but they're going to have some pretty killer prices on certain things and some eclectic variety to keep things interesting." While Grocery Outlet might not be the most reliable as far as maintaining a regular rotation of products, it's something of a hidden gem for specialty items. You can apply the same tips for shopping at Trader Joe's to make it worth your while.
In a different Reddit thread, user @ciociosanvstar said, "Grocery Outlet rules. It's like a very SoCal version of Aldi." Elsewhere on Reddit, user @RandomGerman commented that, "Grocery Outlet is more for specialty Health foods for me due to being on Keto." For those looking to supplement your grocery list with a few unique finds, Grocery Outlet is a must-see for Angelinos and those visiting Los Angeles.