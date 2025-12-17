Five Guys Gets Its Peanuts From These 2 Companies
We all know that when you walk into a Five Guys, you may end up stepping on a peanut shell or two. After all, the fast-food chain is known for serving customers unlimited free peanuts as part of a time-honored tradition to keep people occupied while waiting for their orders. As a result, these snackable freebies have become an integral part of the Five Guys experience, with many folks growing to love the peanuts themselves. Needless to say, it's no surprise that many patrons are disappointed once they learn they can't purchase a bag to take home themselves. At least not from the Five Guys counter.
Instead, the Five Guys FAQ page directs peanut lovers to buy their nuts straight from the source, namely two distributors called Sachs Peanuts and Hampton Farms. Both businesses are headquartered in North Carolina and directly work with peanut farmers to distribute their products to retailers across the country. So whether you're buying directly from their company websites or picking up a bag at the supermarket, there are still plenty of ways to get your hands on those coveted Five Guys peanuts. You'll just have to pay for them.
The reason you can't get free peanuts from Five Guys
Five Guys serves more than 260,000 peanuts a week, which speaks to their immense popularity. However, it also makes you wonder why the restaurant would prevent customers from buying their own nuts, let alone take them outside. But it turns out there's a good reason for that, as the company wants to "limit the risk of someone unknowingly coming into contact with peanuts" if they have a peanut allergy, according to Five Guys Canada's website.
Similarly, it's speculated that allergies were one of the reasons that Texas Roadhouse stopped offering communal buckets of peanuts during the pandemic. And while people with peanut allergies should still be wary of the locations that have since returned to giving them out, on the other hand, this also means free peanut enthusiasts can visit the steakhouse chain and take home a bag of their favorite snack. Because as it turns out, the free peanuts at Texas Roadhouse also happen to come from none other than Sachs. Five Guys peanut lovers rejoice!