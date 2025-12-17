Five Guys Gets Its Peanuts From These 2 Companies

We all know that when you walk into a Five Guys, you may end up stepping on a peanut shell or two. After all, the fast-food chain is known for serving customers unlimited free peanuts as part of a time-honored tradition to keep people occupied while waiting for their orders. As a result, these snackable freebies have become an integral part of the Five Guys experience, with many folks growing to love the peanuts themselves. Needless to say, it's no surprise that many patrons are disappointed once they learn they can't purchase a bag to take home themselves. At least not from the Five Guys counter.

Instead, the Five Guys FAQ page directs peanut lovers to buy their nuts straight from the source, namely two distributors called Sachs Peanuts and Hampton Farms. Both businesses are headquartered in North Carolina and directly work with peanut farmers to distribute their products to retailers across the country. So whether you're buying directly from their company websites or picking up a bag at the supermarket, there are still plenty of ways to get your hands on those coveted Five Guys peanuts. You'll just have to pay for them.