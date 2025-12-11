What To Cook First In A Cast Iron Pan

For those who love to cook, getting your first cast iron pan is a momentous occasion. With that epic legacy of long wear and endless revival (and a U.S. history dating back to the late 1800s), comes great responsibility — one that pays off in delicious rewards. Like every good relationship, yours with your newly acquired cast iron pan must start with a solid foundation. First, you have to season your cast iron pan (clean, oil, and bake). But once you've done that, deciding what to cook for its maiden voyage is the next conundrum. There is more than one school of thought, but a reasonable amount of fat is going to be involved.

Some culinary experts recommend bathing the pan in maximum fat from bacon, breakfast sausage, hamburgers, or fried chicken. As tempting as that sounds, others (including cast iron manufacturers) caution against this tactic. They suggest that the first run consist of vegetables, in particular those that can take a lot of cooking fat, such as sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, potato latkes, roasted vegetables, or stir-fry.

The reason is two-fold: Protein has a greater likelihood of sticking to newly-seasoned cast iron. Veggies don't present this problem and they also spread easily out to cover the entire bottom of the pan yielding more even seasoning. But there is another alternative — cornbread.