The Iconic Childhood Food That Didn't Exist Before 1963

The humble chicken nugget is beloved on restaurant menus and in cafeterias the world over. A simple joy to make in your air fryer at home and a delight with all kinds of sauces from sweet and sour to barbecue to ketchup, if you're so inclined. Whether you like them with a potato chip crust, made from all breast meat, or shaped like dinosaurs, kids and adults have been addicted to these things for years. But that only started in 1963, because that was the year chicken nuggets were invented.

They say necessity is the mother of invention, and that's where Robert C. Baker came in. During World War II, red meat was scarce and chickens became a popular item in many American kitchens. However, when the war ended, meat rationing ended with it, and people could have beef and pork again. With soldiers back from war, a single chicken was not enough to feed a full family. Chickens were always sold whole and were only about half as large as the chickens we have today. The birds began to fall by the wayside because they were just inconvenient.

Baker, a scientist at Cornell University, was trying to find ways to make the most of chicken, and he came up with several ideas. His "chicken sticks" (what we call chicken nuggets now) were the big winner. Made from ground chicken meat and then breaded, they allowed producers to get maximum use out of a chicken while also being easy to transport and store. The chicken nugget was ingenious, but it didn't catch on right away.