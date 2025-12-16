Make Your Potato Soup Extra Cozy With Just One Smoky Step

Velvety heavy cream, thick, starchy potatoes simmering into gooey perfection — potato soup can't get any better than that, right? It can, though, and not just with a sprinkle of cheese or crumbles of bacon. To make ultra-cozy potato soup, smoke the spuds prior to cooking.

Given that they're probably the most versatile ingredient around, there are a myriad ways to cook potatoes that don't seem all that strange. Everything from roasting to boiling and mashing is well-loved, but smoking the vegetable is a frontier unexplored by many. One of potatoes' best features is that it easily absorbs the flavors of the other ingredients, and nothing gives it more of an impact than hickory wood chips.

The bold, slightly sweet wood chips punch up the flavor of the spuds with ease, making for a rich, woodsy pot of smoked potato soup. You can, of course, give potatoes that heady flavor using an actual smoker. If you don't have one, though, your oven works just as well. After soaking the chips in water for a while, put them in a pan — along with some of the water — with a roasting rack on top. With the potatoes on the rack, heat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and loosely cover the spuds with foil to trap the smoky steam.