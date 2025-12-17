Elevate Breakfast Oatmeal With These 2 Simple Additions For A Luxurious Twist

For a long period of time, oats were mostly used to feed livestock; however, in the late 1800s, American businesses began an advertising campaign focused on making oatmeal popular for human beings rather than animals. This rebranding was successful, and in 2024, the global market for oatmeal alone was estimated to be over $10 billion, fueled by rising trends of health-focused and plant-based diets (via Global Market Insights). Despite its popularity, the porridge still has a reputation for being bland and unappetizing. But of all the ways to make oatmeal more delicious, add-ins like brown butter and vanilla beans might be the most exciting and luxurious.

No matter which type of oats you use to make oatmeal, using nothing but water and a pinch of salt to cook those oats will inevitably lack flavor. You could, of course, add fruits and nuts after cooking to jazz up plain oatmeal, but those late additions won't change the flavor of the oats themselves. Enter: vanilla beans. By scraping half of the inside of a vanilla bean into the pot along with the bean itself before you start cooking, you let the vanilla flavor permeate the oats and liquid as it cooks for a deeper flavor throughout.

Additionally, while you could use water as the liquid, using whole milk or a plant-based milk will yield a richer end product. The fat in the milk will help to enhance the vanilla flavor as well. If you don't have vanilla beans on hand, a generous splash of vanilla extract will also lend a good flavor to the oatmeal.