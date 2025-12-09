Why You Won't Get This In-N-Out Order Number Anymore

There are some food stories that just confuse people, maybe a strange flavor or curious marketing decision, but if you've eaten at In-N-Out in the past few months and are over the age of 25, something completely baffling has been happening. Recently, hordes of teens have been crowding into In-N-Out's many West Coast locations and waiting patiently for order number 67 to be called, then bursting into hysterical cheers when it happens. If this sentence has already confused you, there are videos of the mass psychosis event you can find on Instagram. It's a trend that has gotten so disruptive that People just reported In-N-Out will no longer be using the number in its ordering system. To some of you, just seeing that the behavior in question centers around the number 67 is enough, but for the rest of us, this requires an explanation.

As with most things inexplicable, it started on the internet. The scenes at In-N-Out have their origin in an online meme around the term "6-7." References to the numbers apparently originated from a song called "Doot Doot (6 7)" by the rapper Skrilla, and quickly morphed into a joke with a life of its own. Trying too hard to understand what the joke means if you don't already know will instantly age you into a withered skeleton, but essentially, the point is that it has no meaning. Referencing 6-7 is an in-joke among mostly teenagers meant to deliberately confuse people who don't get it.