Our 10 Most Popular Recipes Of 2025
As 2025 comes to a close, it's the perfect time to reflect back on another year of memorable culinary creations. The Tasting Table archives are a haven of foodie inspiration, and we always love learning which dishes our readers deem most click-worthy. That's why we've delved into the data, and rounded up the top ten most-viewed recipes of the year, as decided by you.
On this list, you'll find hearty dinners, decadent desserts, simple snacks, and even a standout salad dressing. While some of these recipes were first posted multiple years ago, they clearly haven't gone out of style just yet. These trusty favorites have carried their universal appeal into 2025, and show no signs of slowing down. Convenience and comfort are certainly two common themes here, and these reliable picks are as approachable as they are delicious. So, if you haven't already joined the bandwagon, make sure to bookmark these for later. Here are ten tried-and-tested gems that absolutely deserve a spot at your table.
Creamy Garlic Butter Noodles
These five-ingredient garlic butter noodles are the ultimate convenient yet flavor-packed meal. Whipped up in 20 minutes, they're delicious served alone, or as a hearty base for combining with other proteins and veggies. To make them, you'll combine al dente spaghetti with butter, minced garlic, lemon juice, and fresh parsley — a perfectly balanced blend of ingredients that offers both brightness and creamy comfort. We're not at all surprised that this crowd-pleasing creation made the top ten.
Recipe: Creamy Garlic Butter Noodles
Easy Russian Dressing
This one might seem like a rogue addition to the list, but once you learn just how deliciously versatile this creamy creation is, you'll be making it on repeat. Russian dressing takes minutes to make, and it's arguably better than anything you'll find at the grocery store. Finely minced onion adds aromatic depth to the base of mayo and ketchup, while horseradish gives the dressing a unique peppery kick, and Worcestershire sauce brings plenty of savory richness. It's amazing drizzled over leafy greens, spread into sandwiches, or served as a dip.
Recipe: Easy Russian Dressing
Low-Carb Onion Ring Chips
Craving onion rings but don't want the heaviness of a deep-fried batter? Try making a batch of these low-carb chips instead. They're a reader favorite for good reason, transforming onion slices into irresistibly crispy, cheesy bites that are perfect for dunking and sharing. Baking them in the oven keeps things lighter, and the usual flour-based batter is swapped for grated Parmesan cheese, which creates a glorious golden crust atop each slice as it bakes. Pair them with a creamy garlic aioli or tangy barbecue sauce to build a top tier snack plate.
Recipe: Low-Carb Onion Ring Chips
French-Inspired Tuna Salad Sandwich
If we do say so ourselves, we've mastered the art of crafting the ultimate tuna sandwich. This elevated take on the classic features a mouth-watering combination of creamy, tangy, and aromatic add-ins, yielding a beautifully balanced tuna mixture that shines between slices of crusty baguette. Crème fraîche is a notable addition that delivers a wonderfully rich texture, and finely chopped cornichons bring their distinct briny bite. The blend of tarragon, chives, and chervil are also key for building freshness, tying in perfectly with the vibrant scattering of microgreens.
Best Lamb Burger
A juicy homemade burger always makes for a satisfying dinner, and this mint-infused, lamb-based creation is a must-try. To the minced lamb shoulder, we add a moreish medley of onion, garlic, and herbs, shaping the mixture into patties and grilling these until delightfully charred. The creamy, garlicky sauce is bursting with flavor too, further enhancing the fresh profile with more mint, plus peppery parsley and citrusy dill. The final stack hits all the right notes, with the succulent meat, rich sauce, crunchy salad veggies, and warm toasted bun all complementing each other brilliantly.
Recipe: Best Lamb Burger
3-Ingredient Drop Biscuits
This ever-popular side dish is loved for its buttery, flaky texture and super simple prep method. Making a batch of these classic drop biscuits requires just three ingredients — self-rising flour, salted butter, and buttermilk. Combined into a smooth dough and scooped into round dollops, the biscuits are baked until risen, golden on top, and wonderfully tender within. They'll be even more irresistible served with a quick brush of melted butter, whether you're enjoying them with meat, eggs, gravy, or even a swipe of fruity jam.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Drop Biscuits
Slow Cooker Al Pastor
Made in the slow cooker for the ultimate convenience, this hearty pork dish is packed with bold, tangy-sweet flavors. To make al pastor, pork shoulder is rubbed with a medley of herbs and spices, and simmered gently in the crock pot with fresh pineapple chunks, canned chipotles, onion, garlic, stock, and vinegar. This yields a gloriously succulent, fall-apart tender result, and once shredded, the pork makes the most spectacular topping for soft corn tortillas. A final sprinkling of fresh cilantro and squeeze of lime juice comes highly recommended.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Al Pastor
Salmon Sushi Bake
Enjoy the satisfying flavors and textures of Japanese sushi rolls in convenient, comforting sheet-pan form. This sushi bake recipe has been blowing up in 2025, and it's easy to see why. Rather than fussing with bamboo mats and painstakingly arranging toppings, this approach sees cooked, seasoned sushi rice layered in the bottom of a sheet tray, topped with tender flaked salmon, and baked in the oven. Soy sauce brings its signature hit of umami, Kewpie mayo adds richness, and a drizzle of sriracha lends just the right amount of heat.
Recipe: Salmon Sushi Bake
Best Crab And Corn Chowder
A cozy soup always goes down a treat, and this nourishing crab and corn chowder is packed with wholesome, flavorful ingredients. A base of onions and carrot builds plenty of depth, and diced potato makes everything heartier, contrasting the delicate white crabmeat and sweet corn kernels beautifully. To make the broth a little richer, we also stir in a dollop of crème fraîche. This creates a gorgeous silky texture, making every sip feel delightfully decadent.
Recipe: Best Crab And Corn Chowder
Chocolate Banana Brownies
Only one dessert earned a spot on our most-viewed list this year, and it couldn't be a more perfect pick. These fudgy banana brownies are everything you could ever want in a sweet treat. They're ultra chocolatey, rich, and moist, with that all-important crackly top and gooey interior. The ripe mashed banana is a game-changing add-in, injecting each bite with extra sweetness and a fruity flavor that complements the chocolate exceptionally well. Whip up a batch, and they likely won't last long!
Recipe: Chocolate Banana Brownies