Possible Health Risk Prompts Recall Of A Wegmans Snack You Might Have

How does such a serious pathogen end up in a product like Wegman's mixed nuts? Some of the worst salmonella outbreaks in U.S. history and the most common cause of salmonella infections have been linked to bacteria in animal products, such as dairy, eggs, and poultry. But other foods like fresh produce and nuts carry a risk for salmonella, too, and can be introduced during processing via sanitation issues or cross-contamination with the pathogen. Nuts are often roasted or heat-treated during processing, but the product can pick up salmonella during other times in processes like sorting or packaging.

While other products like meat can be cooked thoroughly to reduce the risk of salmonella, any kind of contamination for ready-to-eat products like nuts is especially dangerous since there's no cooking to kill the bacteria if present. This is why manufacturers like Mellace Family Brands conduct rigorous salmonella testing on nuts.

Although the product at hand was available on shelves, luckily, Wegmans was able to remove it swiftly, and the FDA recall was issued, hopefully preventing further risk. No illnesses from either of the nut products containing the contaminated pistachios had been reported at the time of the recall. Mellace Family Brands also manufactures other store-brand products of the retailer, including Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils (which were recently recalled for an undeclared milk allergen).