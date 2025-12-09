Possible Health Risk Prompts Recall Of A Wegmans Snack You Might Have
Wegmans has some of the best snacks and prepared grocery foods, but if you recently bought mixed nuts from the retailer, you need to check your pantry. On December 2, Wegmans released details of a recall for two varieties of its Deluxe Mixed Nuts products due to the potential presence of salmonella. Implicated products include Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted 34 oz tubs (Best by JUL 28 2026 and Lot # DC 58041) and Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted 11.5 oz bags (Best by AUG 10 2026 and Lot # DC 58171). These products, per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), were sold in "stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. between November 3 and December 1, 2025."
The mixes contain a blend of cashews, almonds, pecans, pistachios, and oil. According to the FDA recall notice, Mellace Family Brands California, Inc., the Ohio-based company that manufactures the recalled nut mix products, claimed that the possible health risk "was discovered after routine testing by our supplier found one lot of raw pistachios to be positive for salmonella." If you bought either of the mixed nut items, check for the lot codes on the side of the tub or back of the bag and return the items to the retailer for a refund. It's essential you don't consume these products, since Salmonella infections can pose serious health implications, including fever, gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea, and in severe cases, issues like arthritis or even death. These symptoms are especially prevalent in young, elderly, or immunocompromised individuals.
Possible causes and implications of Salmonella in food
How does such a serious pathogen end up in a product like Wegman's mixed nuts? Some of the worst salmonella outbreaks in U.S. history and the most common cause of salmonella infections have been linked to bacteria in animal products, such as dairy, eggs, and poultry. But other foods like fresh produce and nuts carry a risk for salmonella, too, and can be introduced during processing via sanitation issues or cross-contamination with the pathogen. Nuts are often roasted or heat-treated during processing, but the product can pick up salmonella during other times in processes like sorting or packaging.
While other products like meat can be cooked thoroughly to reduce the risk of salmonella, any kind of contamination for ready-to-eat products like nuts is especially dangerous since there's no cooking to kill the bacteria if present. This is why manufacturers like Mellace Family Brands conduct rigorous salmonella testing on nuts.
Although the product at hand was available on shelves, luckily, Wegmans was able to remove it swiftly, and the FDA recall was issued, hopefully preventing further risk. No illnesses from either of the nut products containing the contaminated pistachios had been reported at the time of the recall. Mellace Family Brands also manufactures other store-brand products of the retailer, including Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils (which were recently recalled for an undeclared milk allergen).