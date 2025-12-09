'False Advertising' — Starbucks Fans Are Not Happy With A Change To The Beloved Eggnog Latte

Starbucks is in hot water (yet again) after customers have noticed a major change in the taste and quality of the cafe's classic Eggnog Latte. In addition to the November 2025 Red Cup Day strike led by unionized Starbucks workers, the company is facing backlash due to a key change to its original Eggnog Latte recipe. This beloved seasonal drink, which was Starbucks' first-ever holiday beverage, hasn't been on the holiday menu since 2020. Fans were elated to find out it would be back this year, but quickly changed their minds after tasting the new iteration of the beverage.

The seasonal latte has undergone an ingredient shakeup that, according to long-time customers and Starbucks baristas, has significantly affected its flavor and has fans claiming false advertising. The original Starbucks Eggnog Latte, which has been around for longer than you might have expected, was made with real eggnog, steamed and combined with espresso, and topped with ground nutmeg. However, the current nutrition information for the drink, available on the Starbucks website, indicates that calling the espresso beverage an eggnog latte might actually be a stretch.

Rather than real eggnog, the drink is now made with an "eggnog sweet powder component" containing sugar, dried egg yolks, and flavoring. Unfortunately, this change, which was likely made to save money, is leaving customers cold. While eggnog powder might be a shelf-stable and cost-effective alternative to real eggnog, it doesn't quite hit the same for customers who were expecting to receive a nostalgic, creamy holiday beverage. And neither the customers nor baristas are keeping quiet about how disgusting they think the new Eggnog Latte is.