You're About To See Fewer PepsiCo Products On Store Shelves

Sometimes the how and why behind big decisions from companies can feel like a mystery, but as PepsiCo gears up to cut products from its lineup we have some clear reasons provided by some activist investors. While you might think Pepsi has all the say over its product lineup, as a publicly traded company it's vulnerable to the whims of changing ownership. That means someone, or some group, that wants to shake things up can swoop in, buy a large stake in the company, and start throwing their weight around. And that is exactly what just happened with PepsiCo and activist investors Elliott Investment Management, as the latter has successfully worked out a plan for PepsiCo to cut around 20% of its products from its portfolio starting next year.

Elliot Investment Management took a $4 billion stake in PepsiCo just a few months ago and has been pressing the food and beverage giant over its slowing growth and what it perceives as a lack of large scale strategy. In September, it sent a letter to the PepsiCo board of directors, along with a presentation that outlines what Elliot sees as PepsiCo's problems and opportunities. While presenting a lot of information, the core argument is that Elliot feels PepsiCo has overexpanded its brand portfolio with too many underperforming products as Pepsi loses market share to Coke in its core beverage market, and costs have gotten out of control. Those two problems both led to the impending cuts.