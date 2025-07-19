Poppi Soda Sales Took Off After The Company Made This One TikTok

When it was sold to PepsiCo in May of 2025, Poppi was valued at $1.95 billion — a deal that marked the culmination of the prebiotic soda alternative's popularity as well as the grocery store drink aisle's at large. Sold in approximately 120 major retailers across the country, including Costco, Target, and Whole Foods, you might never guess that humble origins, or a certain TikTok video, are what actually led to the brand's success.

Created in the North Texas kitchen of Allison and Steven Ellsworth in 2017, Allison was experiencing post-pregnancy gut health issues and realized that, despite how much she enjoyed the taste of them in the moment, she did not enjoy the way her favorite traditional sodas made her feel afterward. In an effort to find an alternative that wasn't just good tasting, but good for you, too, Allison decided to make her own soda alternative by combining juice, carbonated water, and prebiotics.

Originally called "Mother Juice" — a play on her new-found role and the cloudy, cluster of floating prebiotics that often settle at the bottom of bottles of fermented drinks — Allison and her husband first began selling the homemade prebiotic drinks from a stand at the local Dallas farmer's market before appearing on the ABC series "Shark Tank." But it wasn't until Allison posted her story on TikTok that her prebiotic drinks really started to pop off — literally and figuratively.