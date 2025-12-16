Katie Lee's Go-To Steak Order Is Unexpectedly Simple And Totally Relatable

Every chef that eats meat is going to have an opinion on the best way to cook a steak, but not too many are as pleasantly unfussy as Katie Lee. The West Virginia-born Lee has been helping Americans cook for over a decade as one of the hosts of Food Network's "The Kitchen". She's also the author of four cookbooks dedicated to simple, comforting home cooking. So when we asked 14 celebrity chefs how they take their steak, it wasn't surprising that she kept it classic, choosing a ribeye as her preferred cut of steak. But what was a refreshing surprise is that she says she likes her steak medium, something plenty of chefs would turn their nose up at.

For years it has felt like cooking a steak past medium rare has been treated as a cardinal sin of the food world, but the reality is that plenty of steaks are great at that doneness, maybe even their best, and a ribeye is definitely one of them. A big reason why people think you shouldn't cook a steak past medium rare is because you'll start to dry it out and make it tough. But someone as experienced as Lee knows that ribeyes have plenty of fat marbling due to its location around the ribs of the cow. That fat makes the steak extra juicy, plenty enough to be cooked past medium rare without drying it out. In fact, that extra cooking time will help render even more delicious fat.