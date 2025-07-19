Why You Should Never Cook One Of The Most Affordable Cuts Of Steak Past Medium

Steak is a versatile dish that can be cooked many ways. While the level of doneness is generally up to you and your personal preferences, certain cuts do work better cooked at certain temperatures. To learn the best way to cook a sirloin, Tasting Table spoke to Chef Billy Parisi, a classically trained culinary school graduate and food blogger. Sirloin steaks are taken from a cow's rear back, and compared to other cuts like ribeye, they tend to be leaner and therefore a bit tougher when cooked. This is why Parisi only cooks the steak to medium. "This is a little subjective," the chef admits, "but to me, the best temperature for a sirloin steak falls within the medium-rare to medium range. The meat remains very tender and juicy at these points."

Parisi continues, "Medium-rare is defined as 125 degrees Fahrenheit to 130 degrees Fahrenheit and medium is 130 degrees Fahrenheit to 135 degrees Fahrenheit." Medium-rare is a popular way for steak to be cooked, taking top place in Tasting Table's survey of how people prefer their steak. The best way to ensure you've cooked your meat to the proper temperature is to use a meat thermometer; if you try to guess based on the exterior appearance, it's easy to over- or undercook certain parts of the steak.