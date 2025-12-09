Popular Boston Restaurant Announces After 25 Years, Its Last Service Will Be On New Year's Eve

A popular farm-to-table restaurant in Boston has announced that its closing down right after the holidays following nearly three decades in business. Ten Tables, located in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, will run its last service on New Year's Eve before closing the doors on a 25-year-long chapter.

Krista Kranyak, the owner of the beloved bistro, made the announcement on Facebook. "After a quarter century of dinners, anniversary celebrations, first dates, and weeknight rituals, it's time to turn the page," she says. "I'm closing this chapter with immense gratitude –- for every guest who squeezed into one of our tiny table tops, every farmer who showed up at the back door, and every member of our team who poured their heart into this restaurant."

No reason was given for the closure, but the good news is that there does seem to be a new project in the works. Kranyak said that she is currently "reimagining what comes next." No major details were shared, but the restaurant owner did note that the concept would honor the "intentional, crafted, and change-making purpose" that drives her.