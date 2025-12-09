Popular Boston Restaurant Announces After 25 Years, Its Last Service Will Be On New Year's Eve
A popular farm-to-table restaurant in Boston has announced that its closing down right after the holidays following nearly three decades in business. Ten Tables, located in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, will run its last service on New Year's Eve before closing the doors on a 25-year-long chapter.
Krista Kranyak, the owner of the beloved bistro, made the announcement on Facebook. "After a quarter century of dinners, anniversary celebrations, first dates, and weeknight rituals, it's time to turn the page," she says. "I'm closing this chapter with immense gratitude –- for every guest who squeezed into one of our tiny table tops, every farmer who showed up at the back door, and every member of our team who poured their heart into this restaurant."
No reason was given for the closure, but the good news is that there does seem to be a new project in the works. Kranyak said that she is currently "reimagining what comes next." No major details were shared, but the restaurant owner did note that the concept would honor the "intentional, crafted, and change-making purpose" that drives her.
A 'true' neighborhood restaurant
Ten Tables was one of the first farm-to-table restaurants in Jamaica Plain. The goal, as Kranyak put it, was to cook "simply, seasonally, and as close to the farmers and makers as possible." The restaurant was known for its creative menu and organic wine list, including dishes like seared lamb lollipop, wagyu beef burgers, and handmade shrimp pasta.
However, it isn't just the food that's kept Ten Tables in business for so long. The team takes just as much pride in the atmosphere it creates. Kranyak said she wanted to create a "true neighborhood restaurant" –- welcoming, comfortable, and intimate while remaining affordable. If the reactions to the closure are anything to go by, it seems that she achieved that. One customer who was engaged outside of the restaurant commented on the Facebook post saying, "Ten Tables has a cozy candlelit corner in our hearts".
On an Instagram post sharing the news, another customer said, "So many great dinners and memories were created there. Champagne in the prep kitchen while waiting for a table, duck confit on a cold winter night, and Stan's wine recommendations are just a fraction of them." Another said simply, "Thank you for the memories." Kranyak invited anyone in the area to join the team in the coming weeks for "one last cozy night in our dining room, one more round of your favorite dishes, one more toast in this room we've been honored to share with you."