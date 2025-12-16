One Of The Best Store-Brand Olive Oils On The Market Can Be Found At Trader Joe's
It's hard to find a great olive oil — one that's fresh and clean yet versatile and complex. And it's even harder to find a great olive oil at a great price. If you've ever found yourself in a tug of war between cost and quality in the cooking aisle, don't worry. We know the feeling. But we also know of one store where you can finally put down the rope and refuse to compromise. Trader Joe's is here to prove that you can find everything you're looking for, all poured into one modest bottle.
In a Tasting Table taste test, we named the Trader Joe's premium extra virgin olive oil as the best store brand olive oil amongst six other choices from stores like Target, Wegman's, and Whole Foods. Our writer was sold on the oil from the beginning. Its bright and promising golden-green hue lent itself to an inviting grassy freshness on the nose. The full-bodied fruity flavor then sealed the deal. He noted that the EVOO lands at the crossroads between ripe fruit and green spice, also bringing to light distinct hints of ripe banana, artichoke, and black pepper on the palate. The liquid gold is apparently well-suited to be drizzled on quite literally anything.
The best part is that the premium olive oil doesn't come at a premium price. It's currently listed at just $12.49 for a 33.8 fluid ounce bottle on the Trader Joe's website.
Trader Joe's has many olive oils to pick from, so choose wisely
Trader Joe's explains that its premium extra virgin olive oil is actually made from a careful olive blend. They're sourced from all around the globe but come together to be cold-pressed, then packed in Italy. So, it's no wonder it beats out other store-brand oils. The store's loyal customers prefer it as well. They love that it's pure extra virgin olive oil with no heat or chemicals used. And when it was hard to find back in 2023, shoppers took to Reddit to ask about its whereabouts. They noted that it was a good quality product at a very good price, and many said it was a favorite in their household. "I would also be devastated if this olive oil was discontinued. We use it often," one commenter wrote.
However, despite its popularity, the premium EVOO is far from the only olive oil on Trader Joe's shelves. The market carries numerous bottles, and its California extra virgin olive oil is another solid pick — it actually ranked as our top olive oil out of 9 TJ's options. The Sicilian Selezione extra virgin olive oil often receives high praise as well. On the other end of the spectrum, bottles like the Trader Giotto's extra virgin olive oil and the Trader Giotto's imported olive oil fail to impress. So, while we appreciate Trader Joe's for giving us so many options to choose from, you also have to be selective about which products you add to your cart.