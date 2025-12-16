One Of The Best Store-Brand Olive Oils On The Market Can Be Found At Trader Joe's

It's hard to find a great olive oil — one that's fresh and clean yet versatile and complex. And it's even harder to find a great olive oil at a great price. If you've ever found yourself in a tug of war between cost and quality in the cooking aisle, don't worry. We know the feeling. But we also know of one store where you can finally put down the rope and refuse to compromise. Trader Joe's is here to prove that you can find everything you're looking for, all poured into one modest bottle.

In a Tasting Table taste test, we named the Trader Joe's premium extra virgin olive oil as the best store brand olive oil amongst six other choices from stores like Target, Wegman's, and Whole Foods. Our writer was sold on the oil from the beginning. Its bright and promising golden-green hue lent itself to an inviting grassy freshness on the nose. The full-bodied fruity flavor then sealed the deal. He noted that the EVOO lands at the crossroads between ripe fruit and green spice, also bringing to light distinct hints of ripe banana, artichoke, and black pepper on the palate. The liquid gold is apparently well-suited to be drizzled on quite literally anything.

The best part is that the premium olive oil doesn't come at a premium price. It's currently listed at just $12.49 for a 33.8 fluid ounce bottle on the Trader Joe's website.