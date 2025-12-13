Stop Wasting Extra Ginger Tea And Add It To Your Favorite Soup

Ginger tea warms the way a good hot cuppa should. It can help with indigestion and even reduce inflammation, and, simply put, it's delicious. Even compared to other tasty teas, ginger stands out with its complex spiciness that brings just the right amount of sweet plus heat. To get the most from every last bit of gingery goodness, we dug into genius ways to use extra brewed tea. If you accidentally brewed more than you needed, or you were distracted and the tea got too cold, don't throw out what's left over. One of the most satisfying ideas for repurposing ginger tea is to use it in soup.

Ginger tea is delightful in many soup recipes, adding zest, sweetness, and herbaceousness. It complements the spices and seasonings in various recipes and cuts through the richness of heartier soups. Ginger is already a go-to ingredient for spicy Thai soups and some ramen recipes, and it also brightens root vegetables in modern classics like carrot ginger soup. Incorporating your extra tea is easy; it's simply a matter of modifying the amount you add based on the recipe you're using. For example, you can pour ginger tea into your broth — just make sure you're not skewing your broth-to-solids ratio in a direction you don't want. You can replace a portion of your broth with the tea, but you may want to sprinkle in extra herbs and seasonings, like garlic, so that the broth's flavor doesn't taste diluted.