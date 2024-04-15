Refresh Red Lentil Soup With A Burst Of Lemon

Sometimes a warm bowl of stewy legumes hits the spot like nothing else could, especially when it's a hearty and healthy red lentil soup. Packed with protein, nourishing vitamins, and plenty of fiber, lentils are like a lullaby of all things good. Detractors may bemoan the relatively bland and mushy texture of red lentils when cooked, but that's exactly what makes them ideal for creamy soups with deeply aromatic spices.

Nonetheless, it sometimes takes a little something extra to snap lentil soup out of its natural complacency. You don't necessarily want to jinx the perfect blend of herbs, aromatics, spices, and alliums in tried-and-true recipes, but worry not. There's a very simple way to perk up the flavor with a little yellow fruit available in any supermarket: the humble yet blindingly colorful lemon. It only takes the juice of one lemon to brighten an average-sized pot of lentil soup, and you'll want to save some lemon zest as well.

This kitchen trick works with most any lentil soup and is central to this red lentil soup with lemon from Tasting Table recipe developer Susan Olayinka. Described as a way to combat "soup fatigue," you simply add the lemon juice, zest, broth, and lentils to the pot at the same time, joining already sauteed onions, garlic, smoked paprika, cumin, and salt. The lemon juice bubbles away with all its pot-mates for the entire duration, permeating the lentils with lively lemon piquancy.