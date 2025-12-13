18 Trader Joe's Snacks Perfect For Your New Year's Eve Party
The best part of preparing for any party isn't sourcing the decorations, it isn't curating the perfect playlist — it's going to Trader Joe's and stocking up on delicious snacks. Indeed, Trader Joe's snacks are well-suited for just about any occasion, like those casual weekend hangouts and those more dignified, special parties. New Year's Eve is one such occasion that calls for a positively festive and elegant party, and as such, only the finest Trader Joe's snacks will suffice.
To make your NYE shopping list a little easier to manage, I've crafted this list of some of the best Trader Joe's snacks that are perfect for a New Year's Eve party. What makes these snacks so appropriate for such an event, you may ask? For starters, many of the products on this list are some of TJ's more elegant offerings, those that are delicious and approachable but perhaps a bit more elevated than a mozzarella stick or jalapeño popper. Many of these snacks are also festive to some extent, but without being overtly Christmassy or super holiday-leaning. Finally, nearly all of the snacks on this list are incredibly easy to prepare — some of them simply require setting out and calling it a day — because any good NYE host should be sipping Champagne with friends, not tucked away in the kitchen.
English Cheddar Cheese with Champagne
Starting out strong, we have Trader Joe's seasonal English cheddar cheese with Champagne. Really, is there anything more appropriate for a New Year's Eve party than a Champagne-infused cheese? Even better yet, when you consider how appropriate a grazing board would be for the occasion, you should make sure you've got plenty of slices of this cheese on there, and you're good to go.
What makes it such an ideal New Year's Eve party snack addition is the fact that it's a familiar go-to with a festive edge. This cheese is neutral enough to please a crowd but specific enough to cater to an NYE-specific crowd. Though the cheese doesn't taste overwhelmingly like Champagne, it does have slight aromatic and subtly fruity notes to distinguish it from your average, everyday cheddar, making it feel (and taste) particularly apt for a more celebratory occasion.
Astounding Multi-Flavor Mini Pretzels
When in doubt about what flavors guests might like best, you can't go wrong with a four-in-one product, offering up a variety of flavors that ideally cater to just about any preference. Trader Joe's Astounding Multi-Flavor mini pretzels hit the mark on that front, boasting a box of chocolate-covered pretzels that are festive and fun without necessarily leaning into any specific holiday — so, naturally, you could tailor them to lean into a New Year's Eve celebration.
Perhaps the best aspect of this mini pretzel assortment is that every flavor is a winner, so there's no weakest link to be found here. The flavors include dark chocolate with peppermint candy, milk chocolate with sprinkles, coffee candy with a chocolatey drizzle, and peanut butter candy with cookie bits and colorful candies. They're all sweet, crunchy, and easy to snack on, simply perfect for a party.
Uncured Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Scallops are incredibly classy and esteemed all on their own, but bacon-wrapped scallops? All of a sudden, it's a party (still a classy one, though). Trader Joe's uncured bacon-wrapped scallops are just the show-stopping appetizer to get your party started. They're effortlessly delicious, perfectly bite-sized, and seemingly very curated and perhaps even expensive (no one has to know that an entire box only runs you $10.99).
While you could easily serve these bacon-wrapped scallops as-is and call it a day, there is room for extra elevation here. Brush the cooked bites with a brown sugar glaze or even hot sauce for an added touch of decadence, and you're nearly guaranteed to have guests coming back for seconds and thirds (better grab at least a few boxes).
Pistachio Pomegranate Crisps
Trader Joe's pistachio pomegranate crisps certainly aren't the first variety in the store's "crisps" lineup, and ideally they won't be the last. I sang high praises about the strawberry and jalapeño crisps in my Trader Joe's strawberry items ranking, and these wintry pistachio pomegranate crisps deliver an equally delicious punch.
It's easy to overlook crackers when building a charcuterie board, but they really are essential to a well-rounded board. These crisps deliver on all fronts, ensuring a delicious flavor — one speckled with subtly nutty and fruity notes — along with impeccable texture and steadfast sturdiness to hold up against all sorts of dips, cheeses, spreads, and meats. These pistachio pomegranate crisps are the perfect festive-but-not-too-festive addition to any charcuterie, and as such, they're also a great addition to any New Year's Eve party (that features either a charcuterie board or some selection of dips).
Elevated Mixed Nuts
When it comes to a New Year's Eve party, not just any old nut mix will do. No, if you choose to put out an assortment of nuts at an NYE party, you better guarantee that those notes are elevated. Fortunately, you don't even need to curate your own mix to reach that level of elevation, as you can simply reach for Trader Joe's elevated mixed nuts container instead.
Simple but effective, TJ's elevated mixed nuts assortment features cashews, almonds, macadamia nuts, and pecans. No, these nuts aren't tossed in some fancy seasoning or glazed in sugar, but instead they simply come salted and snackable. Not everyone at your party will necessarily be after all of the fancy snacks — some people just want a handful of good old fashioned nuts (but ones that still feel curated), and this mix effortlessly delivers.
Sugared Rice Cracker Stars
Sometimes the most unsuspecting snacks end up being the biggest its at a party, and there's a good chance that Trader Joe's sugared rice cracker stars would be a huge hit at your New Year's Eve celebration. For starters, these sugary little stars are perfectly on theme for an NYE party — festive but not overbearingly so, just boasting the right amount of holiday cheer.
Of course, the most important aspect of these stars is that they taste good. These crackers are sweet but not really a dessert, so they're ideal for those sweet-salty snack lovers out there. Plus, they're gluten-free by design and therefore cater more to a broader crowd, and they have an impeccable crunch that makes it nearly impossible to have just one. You can just pour these stars out into a bowl and move on to the next task, so they're especially ideal for the busy host.
Herbaceous Cheesy Bittes
Absolutely no one would fault a New Year's Eve party host for putting out an approachable and beloved appetizer like a fried cheese curd. If you did want to provide such a snack but take things up a notch, then Trader Joe's herbaceous cheesy bites are just the solution. Perfectly savory and gooey on the inside with a nice crispiness on the outside, these cheesy bites would be a welcome addition to any NYE gathering.
What sets these cheesy bites apart from the rest comes down to two things: the herbaceous aspect and the cheeses. Not all cheese curds feature herbs, and in fact, most keep it pretty simple with a cheesy filling and breaded exterior. These bites go the extra mile by incorporating a blend of herbs and garlic, resulting in a positively flavorful bite that just about any cheese lover would enjoy. Speaking of cheese, the blend of cream cheese, mozzarella, and Parmesan help fully establish these bites as something special, providing a somewhat complex flavor profile that is so incredibly delicious without the need for extra sauces or condiments.
Raspberry Stars
It's safe to assume that not all of your guests will be after a savory snack at your New Year's Eve party. In fact, many guests will arrive already having eaten dinner, so they'll be searching more for the perfect sweet treat to hold them over until midnight. And, for the busy host, nothing satisfies a guest's sweet tooth quite like Trader Joe's raspberry star cookie.
Though they may look unsuspecting, these raspberry star cookies pack a delicious punch. The combination of buttery shortbread cookies with the tart raspberry jam center is a winning one, and the star shape also helps hone in on the general celebratory theme of the evening. Simple and effective, these raspberry stars are a crowd-pleasing solution to the age-old question of "What dessert should I serve at my party (that guests will actually enjoy)?"
Sweet & Spicy Creamy Pepper Dip
Trader Joe's dips have a solid reputation in general, but there are certain ones that really transcend into a whole new realm of deliciousness. The store's spicy and sweet creamy pepper dip is one such dip, a unique blend that boasts a surprising amount of complexity in such a small package, and one that would no doubt impress even the pickiest of New Year's Eve party guests.
Though the thought of a sweet dip that isn't a dessert may seem a bit odd at first, the sweetness in this pepper dip is what makes the whole thing work. It has a rich, creamy base along with a good hit of spice from chunks of pepper throughout. But the sweetness makes this dip unique, offering up a flavor that not many dips can pull off. Plus, this dip pairs well with just about anything — crackers, potato chips, tortilla chips, or crudités would all be fair game.
White Stilton Cheese with Cranberries
Cranberries can be a bit polarizing due to their naturally ultra-tart flavor profile, but there's no denying that they are very fitting for the holiday season, including New Year's. As such, Trader Joe's white Stilton cheese with cranberries is the perfect addition to an NYE charcuterie board. Not only does it provide something a little different from your typical cheddar or Brie, but it also provides just the right pop of festivity thanks to the dried cranberries speckled throughout.
Since these are dried cranberries we're talking about, they're not nearly as tart as regular cranberries, instead providing the perfectly sweet-tart complement to the otherwise creamy and slightly tangy taste of the Stilton cheese itself. This cheese is complex enough to enjoy on its own, but neutral enough to pair with just about any cracker or cured meat out there.
Elevated Cracker Assortment
Crackers are always a handy food item to keep on hand as a party host, not only for pairing with meats and cheeses on a charcuterie board, but also for enjoying with spreads and dips. When it comes to a New Year's Eve party, however, it's a good idea to bust out something a little more sophisticated than Ritz — and Trader Joe's elevated cracker assortment is just the solution.
Not only does this cracker assortment boast a truly elevated selection, but you get a three-for-one special to boot. In each box, you'll find individual trays with three types of crackers: Buttermilk, lemon and black pepper, and my personal favorite, the plum and date toasts. There's a little something for everyone in this cracker assortment, and it's just elevated enough to feel appropriate for a more special occasion without going overboard.
Astounding Multi-Flavor Joe-Joe's
If you're at all familiar with Trader Joe's staple products, then there's a good chance you've heard of Joe-Joe's. The plain, classic Joe-Joe's are reminiscent of Oreos, but TJ's has dropped quite a few iterations and unique versions of Joe-Joe's over the years, including its holiday-themed Astounding Multi-Flavor Joe-Joe's, which are chocolate-enrobed for optimal snacking decadence.
Sandwich cookies are generally crowd-pleasing, but when coated in chocolate and adorned with various drizzles, sprinkles, and crumbles? Now you've got something a little more elevated. These multi-flavor Joe-Joe's definitely look and taste more elevated than your average sandwich cookie, but they do still ultimately hit on that classic, can't-go-wrong-with-it chocolatey sandwich cookie approach that just about any party guest might enjoy.
Fried Olive Bites
Olives have a way of finding themselves in party spreads more often than not, whether it be in the form of a charcuterie board, in a dirty martini, or simply in a bowl for easy snacking. If you want to incorporate olives into your New Year's Eve party spread but want to take things up a notch, then Trader Joe's fried olive bites are up to the challenge, making for the perfect elegant appetizer without any of the fuss.
These crowd-pleasing fried olives are not only easy to heat up (just a few minutes in the air fryer gets them nice and melty on the inside but crispy on the outside), but they also happen to taste downright delicious. That rich, creamy filling contrasts nicely against the briny flavor of the Kalamata and Castelvetrano olives themselves, and the crispy-fried coating on the outside adds an extra touch of decadence to boot.
Nuts About Rosemary Mix
Rosemary isn't something that's inherently holiday-themed, but should you add rosemary to something that normally doesn't feature the herb — like a nut snack mix, for example — then all of a sudden it does indeed feel quite festive. Trader Joe's got that memo with its Nuts About Rosemary Mix, a seasonal take on a classic nut mix that provides a very subtle holiday flair, but one that party guests will no doubt appreciate.
This nut mix specifically features almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, and pecans, so it's already a pretty curated blend to begin with. All of the nuts in the mix are seasoned with dried rosemary, which adds that perfect hit of aromatic, almost piney goodness that you certainly don't see in the average nut mix (a good thing when it comes to a special occasion like New Year's Eve).
All-Butter Tart Cherry & Pecan Shortbread Cookies
I couldn't possibly wrap up the cookie suggestions without shedding light on Trader Joe's all-butter tart cherry and pecan shortbread cookies, which are unsuspectingly very delicious. Though they seem a bit old-fashioned and maybe even stuffy at first glance, these cookies pack lots of flavor into a tiny package, and you may be surprised at how quickly the box runs dry at your NYE party.
What makes these cookies so irresistible is that perfect flavor combo of buttery cookie base, sweet-tart dried cherries, and nutty pecans throughout. These cookies are so well-balanced and incredibly easy to snack on, and they lean into that appropriate territory of feeling elevated and slightly festive without being too heavy-handed about it.
Ode to the Classic Potato Chip
I know what you're thinking — potato chips at a New Year's Eve party? But hear me out with this one. Potato chips and Champagne make the perfect pairing (according to a sommelier), and it all comes down to the way bubbly wine clears the palate after a rich and salty bite of potato chip. Repeat that process of eating a chip and sipping on Champagne, as one might reasonably do at an NYE party, and you'll be enjoying yourself all night long.
And, if you do find yourself on the search for the perfect potato chip, you can't go wrong with TJ's ode to the classic potato chip, a perfectly salty, rich, and crispy chip that is very snackable all on its own — paired with Champagne, however, and you might find that the bag empties even quicker than expected.
Mini Quiche Duo
Mini quiches are downright dignified, and there's something very satisfying about popping a bite into your mouth and enjoying that balance between rich crust and eggy base. Trader Joe's mini quiche duo is perfect for a New Year's Eve party, not just because it's an easy-to-prepare appetizer, but because both flavors in the box are all but guaranteed to be instant crowd-pleasers.
The specific duo at play here is a Swiss and mushroom mini quiche and a bacon and onion one, so you'll find an equal amount of both flavors in a single box. These mini quiches simply look elegant and would be right at home on a platter with other mini, bite-sized apps. Sometimes, the simplest finger foods are the most successful ones, so if you're unsure what to serve at your party, keep it simple and opt for these mini quiches to get the job done.
Mini Filet Mignon En Croute
Last but certainly not least is Trader Joe's mini filet mignon en croute, a frozen app that packs perhaps the most elevated, elegant punch of them all. Sort of like beef Wellington but in bite-sized format, these little pastry-wrapped filet bites might just be the star of the whole party, and for good reason.
Steak alone has a sort of air of elegance to it as-is, but filet mignon? That's where things become downright fancy, and even more so when said filet mignon bite is wrapped in a perfectly buttery, crispy puff pastry shell (and enclosed with mushroom duxelles at that). These bites are as elegant as they are delicious, and if sophistication is what you're looking for at your New Year's Eve party, then you absolutely can't go wrong with this high-end offering from TJ's frozen section.
Methodology
When determining which items should go on this list, I first just generally considered what foods might be most welcome, appreciated, or appropriate at any New Year's Eve party: crackers, cheeses, cookies, chips, finger foods, appetizers, dips, nuts, olives, and so forth. I then thought about these items in the specific lens of Trader Joe's, which, as someone who shops there often, was a pretty easy thing to do.
I carefully considered what Trader Joe's snacks would not only bode well at a party in general, but which ones would offer a little extra something, be that added elegance or a festive flair. The only exception is the ode to the classic potato chips, which isn't exactly an elevated or out-of-the-ordinary snack, but one that would pair particularly well with champagne (which very well may be flowing at your NYE celebration).