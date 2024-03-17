Why Potato Chips And Champagne Make The Perfect Pairing, According To A Sommelier

Although not explicit, lines are often drawn around the kinds of drinks we serve with snacks and appetizers. We usually bust out our best starters for champagne – pâté, oysters, a charcuterie board. Potato chips, on the other hand, go with casual pairings, such as beer — or sparkling water if we're feeling fancy. While potato chips and champagne seem like they're on opposite sides of the spectrum, according to a sommelier, they're the perfect match.

Potato chips have a reputation for being low-key, but they're actually eaten with wine quite often. There are all kinds of wine and potato chip pairings, and according to Troy Bowen, the owner and sommelier of Noble Riot, it's potato chips' greasy composition and champagne's effervescence that makes the two such a great match. "Acid in wine makes your mouth water and bubbles break up fats and solids in a way that clears your palate and makes you fresh and ready for more fat and salt," Bowen explained. "Potato chips and champagne can provide a Happy Hoop of luxurious, rich, lush flavors and textures, followed by a refreshing, clean mouth reset over and over."

While you may tire of potato chips' fatty flavor when eating them on their own or when sipping them with something rich and heady like beer, champagne has a lively flavor that wipes the slate clean, allowing you to indulge in more potato chips. "What could be better than an amazing party, an amazing shower, and another amazing party and another amazing shower, all in your mouth?" Bowen asked.