How Andrew Zimmern Gets Shallots Ultra-Crispy For Topping Nearly Anything

When Andrew Zimmern isn't scouring the globe for weird and wonderful cuisine, he's simplifying home cooking with authentic hacks.There's something satisfying about textural contrasts, and crunchy shallots add pep to your dishes. For anyone struggling to achieve that ultra-crisp effect, he has some words of wisdom: Fry shallots twice.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Zimmern quickly demonstrates the process. "When we cook them this way, the water comes out of them very quickly," he explains. The first fry softens the shallots, but resubmerging them for 10 to 15 seconds helps achieve a deliciously crisp browning. Aim for a temperature of 225 degrees Fahrenheit for the first fry, and 375 degrees Fahrenheit the second time. "You can't brown in the presence of moisture," he says. Simple yet effective, it's one of the absolute best tips Andrew Zimmern has for home chefs.

For this tip to work, preparation matters. Zimmern appears on the screen with shallots pre-sliced and a pan bubbling, so it's worth revisiting the basics to guarantee his results. A mandoline slicer is the best way to slice shallots for frying, as it maintains an equal thickness for consistent crunchiness (about two millimeters is the sweet spot). Be mindful of frying safety, too. Keep a lid nearby to smother flames and avoid filling pans more than two-thirds full –- nobody wants boiling oil to bubble over.