How Andrew Zimmern Gets Shallots Ultra-Crispy For Topping Nearly Anything
When Andrew Zimmern isn't scouring the globe for weird and wonderful cuisine, he's simplifying home cooking with authentic hacks.There's something satisfying about textural contrasts, and crunchy shallots add pep to your dishes. For anyone struggling to achieve that ultra-crisp effect, he has some words of wisdom: Fry shallots twice.
In a video on his YouTube channel, Zimmern quickly demonstrates the process. "When we cook them this way, the water comes out of them very quickly," he explains. The first fry softens the shallots, but resubmerging them for 10 to 15 seconds helps achieve a deliciously crisp browning. Aim for a temperature of 225 degrees Fahrenheit for the first fry, and 375 degrees Fahrenheit the second time. "You can't brown in the presence of moisture," he says. Simple yet effective, it's one of the absolute best tips Andrew Zimmern has for home chefs.
For this tip to work, preparation matters. Zimmern appears on the screen with shallots pre-sliced and a pan bubbling, so it's worth revisiting the basics to guarantee his results. A mandoline slicer is the best way to slice shallots for frying, as it maintains an equal thickness for consistent crunchiness (about two millimeters is the sweet spot). Be mindful of frying safety, too. Keep a lid nearby to smother flames and avoid filling pans more than two-thirds full –- nobody wants boiling oil to bubble over.
What dishes pair with crispy shallots?
Shallots have a widespread presence across Asian cuisine, so those dishes are a great place to start. Try the crispy bites served atop Vietnamese phở trộn, Indonesian nasi goreng, and classic noodle dishes like pad Thai. The satisfying "crunch" pairs beautifully with soft noodles or succulent salads. If you're learning how to make Thai green papaya salad, get ready to twice-fry some shallots for a nice, contrasting topping.
That said, don't be afraid to get adventurous. Shallots have a mildly pungent, caramelized flavor, which is surprisingly versatile. Perhaps you're dreaming of ways to get creative with your chorizo hot dogs this summer or upgrades for a wintry pot roast; be brave, and experiment by scattering shallots on top. Potential pairings are endless, whether that's chicken thighs, lamb shanks with grilled lettuce and peas, or creamy corn pasta (one of Zimmern's favorites). Set yourself up for success by preparing shallots in advance. This topping is incredibly low-maintenance; once dried, the batch will last up to two months at room temperature. Just pick an airtight container, and voila! It's a crispy ingredient for your kitchen.