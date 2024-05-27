Get Creative With Your Chorizo Hot Dogs This Summer

Once you've had the pleasure of savoring a chorizo sandwich, it might be hard to switch back to a regular ol' hot dog. Whether it's Spanish or Mexican chorizo, you'll enjoy how tasty and delightfully greasy these pork sausages are — just what you want for a summer barbecue. You can use your favorite hot dog toppings in your chorizo sandwich, but don't be afraid, either, to get creative with the kinds of relish, toppings, and condiments to serve with it. Because of its big flavor and spiciness, it's impossible for chorizo to fade into the background.

Take a cue from choripán, the popular Argentinian sandwich, and slather chimichurri on your bread and grilled chorizo. This highly versatile salad dressing will impart a burst of tangy, herby freshness that'll keep your sandwich from feeling too rich or heavy. You can also provide a delicious contrast with caramelized onions, a tarty red pepper relish, or the bright and refreshing mango salsa. Another Latino inspiration is chanclas poblanas, the sloppy sandwich that dresses up ground chorizo with a tomato-based sauce infused with guajillo chiles. Make your favorite spicy tomato sauce with the help of chef Lidia Bastianich's pro tip and then "borrow" the Mexican classic's additional layers of avocado slices, lettuce, diced onions, and crema for a sandwich that's a flavor and texture bomb.

For something totally unconventional, create a sweet, creamy spread by mixing fig jam with mayonnaise. Slather it on your chorizo sandwich, and then balance the texture with some crispy shallots and roasted peppers.