How To Store Fresh And Powdered Turmeric For Maximum Freshness

Turmeric is one of those super-versatile spices that can be found in every well-stocked spice cabinet, whether you're using it to amp up the color of BBQ meat, add warmth to rice dishes, or even create a savory substitute for mustard. However, if you do have it in stock — either as a powder or even rhizomes for those who like their spice fresh — make sure you're storing them correctly. If you're not following these rules, odds are good that your turmeric's dying a slow death.

Ground turmeric is simple. They need three things to survive: darkness, dryness, and a very tightly sealed container. That's it, really — after you've got it home, put it in an airtight jar or tin, then stuff it in a drawer far away from your cooking zone where temperature can fluctuate wildly throughout the day. Just doing this, and the spice will maintain its brilliant sunset hue for one to two years instead of fading to a depressing beige just weeks after.

Fresh turmeric rhizome is an entirely different beast. Those knobby orange fingers you brought home from the market will need cold storage after a thorough wash and an even more thorough drying session — any lingering moisture invites mold. Wrap them gently in paper towels, slide them into a sealed bag, nestle them in your refrigerator's crisper drawer where they'll happily last several weeks. If you've too much, freeze them and they'll last six months, easy. The potency fades gradually over time, sure, but frozen turmeric beats spoiled turmeric every single time!