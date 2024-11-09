The Spice That Gives Red Barbecue Meats A Mouth-Watering Color

Turmeric plays well with its cousin ginger, so it would be a good addition to a Teriyaki-style sauce to tone down the sweetness and increase the umami factor. Of course, it is a crucial spice in Indian cuisine, so think about mixing it with ginger, garam masala, ground coriander, or cumin for a tandoor vibe spice rub.

It might seem obvious, but it's important to note there are flavor and texture differences between fresh and dried turmeric; fresh grated turmeric will be best in marinades and sauces, while dried is what you'll need if making a rub. Be careful to wear gloves when handling fresh turmeric, or its lovely yellow color will stain your hands (and anything else it touches) for days. When it comes to what quantity to use, a good place to start is half a teaspoon of dried or two teaspoons of fresh turmeric, then taste and adjust as you go. Dried turmeric will last a long time when stored in an airtight container away from light, but fresh turmeric must be refrigerated and used within a couple of weeks.

Using turmeric as a rub or sauce for barbecued red meats will tone down the bloody appearance of beef, and blend with the dark meat to give a lovely ocher hue. It's also successful as an addition to other proteins, including chicken, fish, and tofu, lending them a warm sunshine-yellow appearance.