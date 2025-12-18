The Old-School Kitchen Cleaning Habit That Should Stay In The Past

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most people get their cleaning habits from their parents, who got them from their parents and so on. Your family is who you grew up seeing clean, and who taught you to clean when we were old enough to pitch in. So, you settle into your own home with those methods and may not even stop to question them. But a cleaning technique that's generations old isn't necessarily a good thing — as years go by, technology and products improve, as does our knowledge of things like where bacteria comes from and how to actually wipe it out. There are old-school cleaning habits you should retire immediately – most of which seemed like great ideas at some point, when no one was the wiser; but now that we are indeed a little wiser, we know there are better ways.

One of the more puzzling old-school cleaning methods was to wipe glass surfaces with newspaper. The approach developed because people noticed that newspaper had a bit of abrasiveness to it — it could get into smudges and build-up on kitchen windows or glassware and lift it off, without being so rough it damaged the glass. Newspaper is also relatively absorbent, and didn't have any fuzziness or lint to leave behind like a rag or towel might have. But what newspaper does have that can transfer onto glass is ink — which is far tougher to remove than some lint. Especially if the newspaper is too wet, it's possible that you'll end up with stained, smudged glass.