Make A Giant Fluffy Pancake Using This Unexpected Appliance

We're all for variations on classic favorites, and bringing an extra fluffy pancake to the table is a surprise that is guaranteed to perk up the breakfast spread. Making a large, cake-like pancake using the traditional frying pan method can be tricky, but there's a trick for using another kitchen appliance that will make it easy, so you can start the weekend on a playful note.

Similar to a steamed cake, the best way to make an oversized pancake is by cooking pancake batter in a rice cooker. Yes, there are plenty of ways to use your rice cooker besides cooking rice, and making pancakes is one. While you can make individual pancakes for hungry eaters, this presentation is a bit more fun — and it's still easy to slice and serve portion-controlled wedges to family members. You can use store-bought pancake mixes or make your own from scratch and add your favorite pancake add-ins, like blueberries or chocolate chips. When a recipe is this delicious and easy to put together, it begs to be added to your go-to meal rotations.