Whatever You Do, Don't Store Your Sweet Potatoes Beside These 2 Veggies

Savory garlic and onions belong next to sweet potatoes ... on your plate, that is. Indeed, some of our go-to sweet potato recipes (like these crispy baked beef and sweet potato empanadas) call for garlic and onions. However, before they reach the plate, keep your sweet potatoes far from garlic and onions. Those pungent beauties may work wonders together in your aromatic dishes, but when stored in close proximity to sweet potatoes, the ethylene gas they emit will cause nearby spuds to sprout faster, growing eyes and roots.

When ethylene gas comes into contact with susceptible produce, it speeds up the ripening process — hello, wasted grocery money. Plus, those subtly nutty and saccharine sweet potatoes can absorb the garlic and onions' penetrating aromas, altering that otherwise craveable and dimensional flavor profile for the worse. Get the most out of your veggies by storing those tubers right.

For optimal freshness and flavor, sweet potatoes thrive in a dry, dark, and cool place (ideally, between 50 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit), meaning your refrigerator is not a good fit. These tubers like it chill (not cold), and the fridge's temperature is too low for these subterranean veggies. In the fridge, sweet potatoes are liable to developing unpleasantly hard centers as their cellular structure physically changes to adapt to the harsher, unventilated climate. The starches even start converting into sugars, which can impact the potato's performance in the kitchen.