The Hidden Message On In-N-Out's Double-Double Wrapper

In-N-Out's Double-Double is easily the chain's most beloved and well-known menu item, but despite its fame, one of the facts you probably didn't know about this burger is that it comes with a tiny little message at the very bottom of the wrapper. The message is short, saying only "Nahum 1:7." It's a reference to a Bible verse, which reads, "The Lord is good, a stronghold in the day of trouble; he knows those who take refuge in him," per the ESV translation.

In-N-Out is one of the three most religious fast food chains, and the listing a Bible verse on the Double-Double is simply a way to pay homage to the Christian beliefs of its original founders. You can actually spot the verses on several other items as well. They're printed discreetly, usually on the bottom or the back of any packaging, often unnoticeable unless you know what you're looking for.

This practice started in 1987 when Rich Snyder was CEO — Snyder was the son of Harry and Esther Snyder, the couple who originally opened the chain in 1948. At first, there were only four verses: John 3:16 on soda cups, Proverbs 3:5 on milkshake cups, Revelation 3:20 on hamburger wrappers, and Nahum 1:7 on the chain's Double-Double wrapper. Rich ultimately passed away in a tragic plane crash in the early '90s, but the verses stayed around as a way to honor him.