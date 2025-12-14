The Hidden Message On In-N-Out's Double-Double Wrapper
In-N-Out's Double-Double is easily the chain's most beloved and well-known menu item, but despite its fame, one of the facts you probably didn't know about this burger is that it comes with a tiny little message at the very bottom of the wrapper. The message is short, saying only "Nahum 1:7." It's a reference to a Bible verse, which reads, "The Lord is good, a stronghold in the day of trouble; he knows those who take refuge in him," per the ESV translation.
In-N-Out is one of the three most religious fast food chains, and the listing a Bible verse on the Double-Double is simply a way to pay homage to the Christian beliefs of its original founders. You can actually spot the verses on several other items as well. They're printed discreetly, usually on the bottom or the back of any packaging, often unnoticeable unless you know what you're looking for.
This practice started in 1987 when Rich Snyder was CEO — Snyder was the son of Harry and Esther Snyder, the couple who originally opened the chain in 1948. At first, there were only four verses: John 3:16 on soda cups, Proverbs 3:5 on milkshake cups, Revelation 3:20 on hamburger wrappers, and Nahum 1:7 on the chain's Double-Double wrapper. Rich ultimately passed away in a tragic plane crash in the early '90s, but the verses stayed around as a way to honor him.
The Double-Double is not the only menu item at In-N-Out with a special message
At the time of this writing, In-N-Out is still owned by the Snyder family, now with Rich's niece Lynsi Snyder at the helm as CEO. A devout Christian herself, Lynsi has not only kept up with the tradition of the listing the verses on packaging, but also expanded the selection. You'll now see Proverbs 24:16 printed on the fry boat and Luke 6:35 on the coffee cups. The former reads, "For the righteous falls seven times and rises again, but the wicked stumble in times of calamity," which could be a nod to the struggles Lynsi has faced and overcome in her personal life, such as grief, divorce, and substance use.
For December's festive season, the soda cups feature a special verse in place of the standard John 3:16. Isaiah 9:6 is printed instead, a verse that highlights the Christian prophecy about the birth of Christ. While some customers people do mind the verses once they spot them, preferring religion be kept out of their burgers and fries, most commend the subtlety of the printed messages and don't particularly find them obtrusive. "It's a little family tradition for them and I can appreciate that," said one non-Christian customer on Reddit.