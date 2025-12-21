Costco's Frozen Version Of A Food Court Fave Belongs In The Air Fryer

The Costco food court is an almost legendary place at this point. The $1.50 hot dog brought them international attention, and the founder's refusal to ever raise the price that made so many people want to try one. From a marketing standpoint, it was brilliant. But the food court at Costco is far more than attention-grabbing gimmicks. The food is actually really good, and one item stands above the others — the chicken bake. This delicious food court staple is also available in Costco freezers, so you can bring it home and cook it at your leisure. Just know that, if you do, you absolutely want to use your air fryer.

When we ranked every item available at the Costco food court, the pepperoni pizza ranked highly, as did the hot dog and drink combo. But nothing could touch the chicken bake. It's just that good. For those who haven't had the pleasure yet, a chicken bake is essentially an elevated Hot Pocket, a sort of calzone that is stuffed with chicken, bacon, three kinds of cheese, green onion, and the secret ingredient that pulls it all together: Caesar dressing. Packed inside a crispy, flavorful crust, the chicken bake is hard to beat and perfectly suited to the air fryer.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes are meant to be cooked at home in the oven or microwave, but we all know what that means. It'll be edible, sure, but will it live up to the standards of the ones you get fresh from the food court? Not a chance. When our taste tester compared both chicken bakes, the frozen one did not match up to the food court version. But they tried a toaster oven baked one.