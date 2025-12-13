Put A Korean Twist On Hash Browns With This Bold And Tangy Addition

If you are treating your hash browns as an end result and not the beginning of a whole meal, you're missing out. Maybe it's the pigeonholing as a breakfast side, but somehow — despite being easy, crispy, and delicious — hash browns don't get the customization treatment they deserve. Well, you can stop making that mistake now — because hash browns texture and mild potato flavor makes them the perfect base for loading on toppings to create all kinds of interesting meals. When Tasting Table spoke with Korean-American chef Jae Lee at the 2025 New York City Wine & Food Fest at the Seaport, he gave us a great jumping off point for amping up your hash browns: the powerhouse staple, kimchi.

Lee knew exactly what we were talking about when we asked about upgrading hash browns . "I would treat it almost like a tater tot casserole. Think of it as you're making nachos. You're building layers. Right?" he said. But, while we worried kimchi might make hash browns a little soggy, Lee assured us that wasn't a problem. He explained, "As long as the tater tots or hash browns are crispy and then you're garnishing with chopped kimchi that you either roast or express, and you chop it up and you add it last on top, that's okay." That's a great thing, because Kimchi's bright, tangy flavor and sauciness are the perfect counterpoint to heavy hash browns, and it also goes with so many other great potato toppers.