Put A Korean Twist On Hash Browns With This Bold And Tangy Addition
If you are treating your hash browns as an end result and not the beginning of a whole meal, you're missing out. Maybe it's the pigeonholing as a breakfast side, but somehow — despite being easy, crispy, and delicious — hash browns don't get the customization treatment they deserve. Well, you can stop making that mistake now — because hash browns texture and mild potato flavor makes them the perfect base for loading on toppings to create all kinds of interesting meals. When Tasting Table spoke with Korean-American chef Jae Lee at the 2025 New York City Wine & Food Fest at the Seaport, he gave us a great jumping off point for amping up your hash browns: the powerhouse staple, kimchi.
Lee knew exactly what we were talking about when we asked about upgrading hash browns . "I would treat it almost like a tater tot casserole. Think of it as you're making nachos. You're building layers. Right?" he said. But, while we worried kimchi might make hash browns a little soggy, Lee assured us that wasn't a problem. He explained, "As long as the tater tots or hash browns are crispy and then you're garnishing with chopped kimchi that you either roast or express, and you chop it up and you add it last on top, that's okay." That's a great thing, because Kimchi's bright, tangy flavor and sauciness are the perfect counterpoint to heavy hash browns, and it also goes with so many other great potato toppers.
Kimchi brings that sharpness and spice that elevates hash browns
Starting with perfectly cooked and crispy hashbrowns, chef Jae Lee got us started with a few great suggestions: "Crema, scallion, roasted kimchi, bacon bits, things like that, and just build it up. I think that's probably the best way to eat it," he said. Of course the most obvious addition to that lineup is a fried egg — but just because it's obvious, that doesn't mean it won't be great. Kimchi and eggs are already a favorite topping pairing on things like burgers, and the acidic punch of kimchi will also go great with another classic hash brown pairing: cheese. Any comforting melted cheese like cheddar, American, or Monterey Jack will work wonderfully, as the kimchi will balance out the extra fat.
You don't need to stick to conventional hash brown toppings with kimchi though. In Korea it's often paired with meat, and you can ditch the bacon for beef bulgogi or some non-bacon pork belly. Or go with a less typical salty breakfast meat like pastrami. You can swerve in the other direction and add avocado on top of your hash browns and kimchi too — as the creamy, rich avocado will play a similar role to cheese. Or just keep things simple with a little sauce. Soy sauce, chili oil, sesame oil, or Korean gochujang can all add pops of flavor and complexity that work with both kimchi and hash browns. After all, with such a tasty pairing, you don't want to overthink things too much.