The Old-School Wood Cleaning Product That's Better Left In The Dust

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most old-school cleaning hacks are actually pretty good, but you need to be a little more careful when dealing with wood. We all absorbed some classic cleaning tricks from our parents and grandparents growing up. Ways to save a dollar and make use of products we already have in the house. Some of those, like using lemon juice and salt to clean cutting boards, or putting out baking soda to absorb odors, are genuinely good advice that will work most of the time. But every once in a while, you find grandma's advice isn't the answer. And one of the old-school cleaning habits you should stop practicing has to do with vinegar and wood.

As something everyone has a bottle of in their pantry, vinegar is a classic household cleaner. But while it can be great for glass or cast iron, it's best avoided when cleaning wood products, especially those that have been finished. That's because vinegar is an acidic liquid, and a strong one at that. While a mixture of vinegar and water is great at cutting through grease, the acid can also wear away at surfaces it's used on repeatedly. It's especially tough on finished wood products, because it will strip away and dull the sheen. It's not as bad for unfinished wood items like cutting boards, but it should still be heavily diluted to avoid excess wear. If you are going to use it, start with two parts water to one part vinegar.