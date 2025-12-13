The Discontinued Trader Joe's Item We Miss Every Time We Make A Charcuterie Board
It's a well-known fact that Trader Joe's discontinues products fast, often to the chagrin of its customers. With so many desirable offerings, including snacks, frozen goods, packaged foods, and more, hanging on to your favorites can sooner or later become an exercise in futility. One discontinued Trader Joe's item that has sparked a significant uproar is pretzel breadsticks. Crisp, salty, and versatile, these breadsticks have been gone from Trader Joe's for nearly a year, but are most certainly not forgotten.
Of the many Trader Joe's items to add to your grazing board that aren't cheese, a solid selection of crackers and bread is essential. With the flavorful essence of a soft pretzel and the crunch of a standard breadstick, this winning combination was the perfect complement to a thoughtfully composed charcuterie tray. Sadly, fans have had to make do without their beloved breadsticks, stating on Facebook, "Say it ain't so.... I have become a fan of these AND it's been out of stock TWO times before.. HOPING they're not being discontinued..."
Despite cries of, "Pretzel Breadsticks: Where art thou?" on Reddit, Trader Joe's employees have stated across social media that it appears the pretzel breadsticks are gone with no indication of a potential return to shelves. Rather than despair, this is a prime time to prepare your own pretzel breadsticks or discover new Trader Joe's favorites — so long as you don't get too attached.
Creative replacements for Trader Joe's pretzel breadsticks
Although its popular pretzel breadsticks have been discontinued, Trader Joe's certainly has no shortage of similar offerings. In its "chips, crackers, and crunchy bites" section, there are plenty of products that would make a fine addition to your next charcuterie board. For example, the mini pretzel twists will still provide the same pretzel flavors you love about the breadsticks, albeit in a more compact and pretzel-shaped variety.
Trader Joe's elevated cracker assortment also offers a variety of different flavors and crisp textures to complement a number of cheeses, spreads, and dips. For a mezze-style charcuterie spread, use Trader Joe's pita chips or green olive flats Italian lingue crackers. If you don't feel like searching high and low for a new Trader Joe's go-to, you can always try your hand at a pretzel breadstick recipe.
Homemade hard pretzel rods require a good deal of patience and effort. Though the discontinued Trader Joe's breadsticks had a hard pretzel stick-like texture, try switching up the consistency with a soft baked pretzel recipe instead. This will still give you all the great pretzel-like flavor with a slightly less lengthy process.
It remains to be seen whether or not Trader Joe's may ever carry the discontinued pretzel breadsticks again, but you can always reach out to the store to request their return. In the meantime, enjoy getting creative with alternative charcuterie ingredients.