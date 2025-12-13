The Discontinued Trader Joe's Item We Miss Every Time We Make A Charcuterie Board

It's a well-known fact that Trader Joe's discontinues products fast, often to the chagrin of its customers. With so many desirable offerings, including snacks, frozen goods, packaged foods, and more, hanging on to your favorites can sooner or later become an exercise in futility. One discontinued Trader Joe's item that has sparked a significant uproar is pretzel breadsticks. Crisp, salty, and versatile, these breadsticks have been gone from Trader Joe's for nearly a year, but are most certainly not forgotten.

Of the many Trader Joe's items to add to your grazing board that aren't cheese, a solid selection of crackers and bread is essential. With the flavorful essence of a soft pretzel and the crunch of a standard breadstick, this winning combination was the perfect complement to a thoughtfully composed charcuterie tray. Sadly, fans have had to make do without their beloved breadsticks, stating on Facebook, "Say it ain't so.... I have become a fan of these AND it's been out of stock TWO times before.. HOPING they're not being discontinued..."

Despite cries of, "Pretzel Breadsticks: Where art thou?" on Reddit, Trader Joe's employees have stated across social media that it appears the pretzel breadsticks are gone with no indication of a potential return to shelves. Rather than despair, this is a prime time to prepare your own pretzel breadsticks or discover new Trader Joe's favorites — so long as you don't get too attached.