These Store-Bought Hamburger Buns Are Better Left On The Shelves

While the right bun can make or break a burger, sometimes you just need a fast, reliable option that you can use to quickly feed a crowd. We ranked seven brands of store-bought hamburger buns, so you know which package to look for — and which one to avoid — as you fill your shopping cart with items for your next cookout. While some pre-made products are soft and buttery (like these yeast rolls), there are brands that leave a lot to be desired. Such is the case with Signature Select Hamburger Buns.

Though these buns are inarguably cheap and light on the wallet, they are equally light on taste. These buns do not necessarily offer an offensive flavor, but there isn't much to talk about after biting into one of these ready-made pieces of bread. If you're looking for a sturdy platform to embrace your carefully made burger patties, these slight and spongy store-bought buns are not the answer you're searching for.