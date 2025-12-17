These Store-Bought Hamburger Buns Are Better Left On The Shelves
While the right bun can make or break a burger, sometimes you just need a fast, reliable option that you can use to quickly feed a crowd. We ranked seven brands of store-bought hamburger buns, so you know which package to look for — and which one to avoid — as you fill your shopping cart with items for your next cookout. While some pre-made products are soft and buttery (like these yeast rolls), there are brands that leave a lot to be desired. Such is the case with Signature Select Hamburger Buns.
Though these buns are inarguably cheap and light on the wallet, they are equally light on taste. These buns do not necessarily offer an offensive flavor, but there isn't much to talk about after biting into one of these ready-made pieces of bread. If you're looking for a sturdy platform to embrace your carefully made burger patties, these slight and spongy store-bought buns are not the answer you're searching for.
Give burgers the buns they deserve
Though Signature Select advertises that quality ingredients are used to make these hamburger buns and claims that years of experience have been channeled into this recipe, we're not the only ones who have noted that these hamburger buns lean on the slightly floury, if not dry, category of products. That being said, if you're looking for a no-fuss option and simply aren't picky about what you serve, sure, these can do the trick, but if you have a choice, you're better off looking at other items to pull off a market shelf.
"Get brioche," encouraged one Quora user. "Poppy seeds are excellent. Sesame seeds are fine too, but so overdone. Now, ciabatta, if you can get them. That would be my choice. Definitely, a bun that is smaller than the burger," they added. Of course, any bun you do use can be made that much tastier with a quick spread of butter and a toast in the oven. Flavorful, juicy burger patties deserve a golden, pillowy vehicle for plating and serving, regardless of the brand of bun.