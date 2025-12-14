For The Creamiest Hot Chocolate, Reach For This Frozen Treat

Are you sick of the standard add-water-and-stir style of hot chocolate? Perhaps even milk has grown old as the base of this tasty drink. If so, we have just the idea for you: add ice cream to your hot chocolate for a creamy, affogato-style dessert. When melted, ice cream offers not only more sweetness and richness but also thickens the texture of your hot chocolate, resulting in a quite decadent dessert treat perfect for cold winter nights. It's one of the best ways to upgrade your hot chocolate and one of the many creative ways to use melted ice cream.

To make melted ice cream hot chocolate, combine your dessert with cocoa powder and milk or water, then with any other ingredients you'd like to include, like powdered or regular sugar or salt. Mixing them together in a saucepan, heat it up over a medium heat. Once everything is blended and smooth, top your hot chocolate with marshmallows or whipped cream and a dash of sea salt or cinnamon to garnish. With a drink like that, you'll wonder why you didn't try it sooner.