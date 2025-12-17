Ranked Among The Rarest Whiskies, You Can Only Get This Dram In One Restaurant, And Only When You Hear The Bell

Everyone enjoys a sip of a rare whisky, be it a small glass of a hard-to-come-by single malt or a nip off the dusty old bottle that your patient friend put up years ago. But the unique pleasure of savoring something scarce is heightened further when it is found at the end of a quest, as is the case with Ardbeg's Badger Juice. For a sample of this smoky Scotch, you'll have to travel all the way to Port Ellen on the rugged Isle of Islay.

Once you have arrived in Port Ellen, make a trip to the Islay Bar, located in the recently opened Ardbeg House hotel, where you'll see the small grey and black cask sitting on the bar. Each evening at 6:15 p.m. — or 18:15 on the 24-hour clock, a nod to the year that the Ardbeg distillery was first licensed, 1815 — a bell is rung in the bar, announcing the start of whisky hour. Those at the Islay Bar invite guests to partake of a dram from this secret recipe.

Before arriving in the land of peaty whisky, you may have sampled Ardbeg 10-Year, the distillery's smoky flagship single malt, or perhaps the young and potent Wee Beastie, a 5-Year that is undoubtedly one of the best Scotch whiskies under $50, but Badger Juice is an experience you'll find only there. Each batch is just 60 liters, so you'd better grab that dram when you have the chance — but you can trust that on your next visit you'll find another equally exciting and unique offering.