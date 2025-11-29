How This Centuries-Old Scotch Distillery Emerged From Bankruptcy To Carry On Into Modern Times

In 1815, on the southernmost island of the Inner Hebrides, the Ardbeg distillery was founded. On an island as small and sparsely populated as Islay, there was a time when a distillery was its own town, centered around the iconic white faces of the distilleries, painted with the name of the brand in bold black characters to allow the ships bringing supplies to tell them apart from the sea. While Ardbeg is likely a familiar name now for drinkers of smoky Scotch whiskies — Ardbeg 10-Year is a modern Islay Scotch mainstay — the distillery's path has been every bit as rocky as the island's treacherous shoreline, changing hands many times and facing bankruptcy on more than one occasion.

For the majority of the past 210 years, Ardbeg has been producing its brand of peated Scotch whisky, though not always to the same demand that it receives today. The distillery faced bankruptcy in both 1838 and 1932, and endured years of closure during the 1980s and '90s. The reasons for these financial difficulties were varied, but they included broad-scale events such as the Great Depression and the whisky crash of the 1970s. In recent years, however, Ardbeg's trajectory has changed dramatically, as the brand looks to cement a unique foothold in the world of smoky Scotch whisky.

The story of Ardbeg's most recent rebirth began when the distillery was purchased by the Glenmorangie Company in 1997, following a period during the distillery only operated two months of the year. With the weight of another prominent Scotch whisky brand behind it, Ardbeg began a transformation, pushing the boundaries of what Islay Scotch can be, and attracting a fervent band of followers along the way.