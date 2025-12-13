The Special Thai Rice You Need To Make Mango Sticky Rice

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A spoonful of mango sticky rice explodes in your mouth; fresh pulp with warm grains cushioned in rich coconut milk. It's the savory crossover that many never knew they needed. Yet, recreating a classic Thai mango rice recipe at home requires a special purchase. Scanning the ingredients, there's one secret to success: glutinous rice.

Not to be confused with gluten, the protein in wheat, glutinous rice goes by a few names, including "sweet" and "sticky" rice. However, these nicknames are fantastic clues: this special product has a sweetened flavor and gluey consistency, which pairs beautifully with slippery mango slices. The texture comes from a higher concentration of amylopectin (one of the two types of molecules in starch). Amylopectin has a larger molecular weight than the other molecule, amylose, and its presence directly impacts the stickiness of your rice. When cooked, the result is unmistakable: glutinous rice swells into delicious clumps.

As an Asian ingredient, it might be worth heading to a specialty store to find it. That said, scope out the international aisles at local supermarkets beforehand; Walmart has Fusion Select Sanpatong Thai Sticky Rice, and, conveniently, Soeos Sweet Sticky Rice is available on Amazon.