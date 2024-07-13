The Distinct Difference Between Jasmine And Sticky Rice

The two types of rice you're likely to encounter at Thai restaurants — jasmine rice and sticky rice — couldn't be more different in texture and aroma. Jasmine rice, which you might enjoy on the side with your dinner, has distinct, firm grains when cooked. It's fluffy with a slightly soft bite and savory aroma. Then there's sticky (aka glutinous) rice that's sometimes served in a little woven basket. It clings fiercely together in clumps, making it perfect for sliding across your plate to get every last saucy bit of flavor from a dish. You've likely also seen sticky rice in the sweet Thai dessert coconut rice with mango. What causes these two types of rice to be so different when cooked turns out to be the kind of starch that's found in the grains.

You already know that rice is a starchy carbohydrate food, but there are many types of starch in foods. Rice can be divided into two big subspecies categories: japonica and indica. Japonica rice varieties are usually shorter grains that contain a high percentage of a very sticky starch called amylopectin. That makes japonica rice varieties (like Thai sticky rice) hold together after cooking. Jasmine rice is an example of the indica variety of rice. Indica has longer grains and less amylopectin starch. Less of that gluey starch helps the individual rice grains stay separate and loose, which translates into that pile of fluffy jasmine rice on the plate.