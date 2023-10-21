The Historical Connection Between Sticky Rice And The Great Wall Of China

Known for its chewy texture and a gummy or glue-like consistency when cooked, sticky rice (also known as sweet rice or glutinous rice, though there is no gluten at all in the rice) is a staple of many Asian cuisines, used in both sweet and savory dishes. Smithsonian Magazine calls it the national dish of Laos and it's one of the two types of rice you'll find in nearly every Thai meal. In Chinese cuisine, it's popularly used in zong zi dumplings, tang yuan soup, and the Eight Treasure rice pudding, a show-stopping rice dessert that binds families during the Lunar New Year. Turns out, sticky rice also helped bind the bricks together in the Great Wall of China.

Chinese scientists looking into the mortar used to fill the gaps between the bricks and blocks in the Great Wall of China discovered that workers in the Ming Dynasty mixed sticky rice soup with slaked lime (or limestone that had been heated and exposed to water, a typical mortar ingredient) to form an organic-inorganic composite mortar. It wasn't especially surprising to the scientists, who knew that similar technology had been used by builders in China for more than 1,500 years, notes National Geographic.