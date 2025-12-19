Olive Tapenade Turns Basic Pizza Into A Mediterranean Pantry Win

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're throwing together a quick French bread pizza, warming up frozen pizza bagel bites, ordering from your favorite chain restaurant, or digging into a homemade deep-dish, one of the best things about pizza is its many delicious options. If you're preparing one from scratch, think beyond the red sauce for your next homemade pizza. One of the most fun swaps for a standard sauce is a briny and satisfying portion of olive tapenade.

Olive tapenade is one of the many delicious alternatives for classic pizza sauce that gives your pie a uniquely Mediterranean feel. You can make your own by blending kalamata olives, capers, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, parsley, salt, and pepper in a food processor or find a store-bought jar of olive tapenade to use. The meaty texture of the olives, combined with a tangy, zesty flavor, will instantly brighten up your pizza no matter how you use it.

Considering how popular black olives are on pizzas, the use of olive tapenade simply extends the element of olives to include other varieties. With a bold umami flavor reminiscent of Mediterranean dishes, this is definitely worth a try. You can either swap it out in place of regular red sauce, add it as a finishing topping to a freshly baked pie, or consider a combination of both for an olive-rich pizza you're sure to love.