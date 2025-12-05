Little Debbie's Newest Snack Is Bringing Back A Popular Vintage Dessert

A new Little Debbie snack cake is always cause for celebration. The brand's latest offering is a delightful play on a beloved vintage dessert: the classic banana pudding. It's Banana Puddin' Creme Pie, which will be released in January 2026, perfectly encapsulates the flavors and textures of its dessert inspiration. Made from rich, banana-flavored creme and sweet custard filling sandwiched between two soft vanilla cookies, each bite promises to evoke fond memories of a homemade banana pudding.

This new snack cake makes it easy to enjoy a classic dessert without the mess or fuss of making it yourself. In a December 3 statement, Little Debbie's brand manager Kenny Hammontree said, "We wanted to take the comforting, nostalgic flavor of banana pudding and bring it into a snack-cake format you can enjoy anytime — without spoons, bowls or the mess."

These pies join another classic banana dessert offered by Little Debbie: Banana Marshmallow Pies. With banana-flavored desserts becoming more popular again, we're hoping this one will fill the hole in our hearts left behind when Little Debbie discontinued its fan-favorite Banana Twins snack cakes.