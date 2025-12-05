Little Debbie's Newest Snack Is Bringing Back A Popular Vintage Dessert
A new Little Debbie snack cake is always cause for celebration. The brand's latest offering is a delightful play on a beloved vintage dessert: the classic banana pudding. It's Banana Puddin' Creme Pie, which will be released in January 2026, perfectly encapsulates the flavors and textures of its dessert inspiration. Made from rich, banana-flavored creme and sweet custard filling sandwiched between two soft vanilla cookies, each bite promises to evoke fond memories of a homemade banana pudding.
This new snack cake makes it easy to enjoy a classic dessert without the mess or fuss of making it yourself. In a December 3 statement, Little Debbie's brand manager Kenny Hammontree said, "We wanted to take the comforting, nostalgic flavor of banana pudding and bring it into a snack-cake format you can enjoy anytime — without spoons, bowls or the mess."
These pies join another classic banana dessert offered by Little Debbie: Banana Marshmallow Pies. With banana-flavored desserts becoming more popular again, we're hoping this one will fill the hole in our hearts left behind when Little Debbie discontinued its fan-favorite Banana Twins snack cakes.
When and where to find Little Debbie's Banana Puddin' Creme Pies
While exact rollout dates may vary by region, you can expect to see Little Debbie's new creme pies after January 2026 at any place that the brand is sold. That includes Walmart, Target, Kroger, Amazon, and Little Debbie's online store. It might even be followed by the release of the highly anticipated Boston Creme Pies, which are rumored to be available in March of 2026. While we consider Oatmeal Creme Pies the best Little Debbie snack, the Banana Puddin' Creme Pies and Boston Creme Pies might make us change our minds.
We can't wait to pick up a box and try them for ourselves. And while you wait for these new products to hit shelves, it might be time to do your own taste test of Little Debbie snacks. You can also stock up on the brand's holiday treats, including the beloved Christmas Tree Cakes, which are still available in stores.