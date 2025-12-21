The Seattle Restaurant Chain That Keeps Diners Flocking For All-Day Breakfast Dishes

Seattle may be the home of coffee culture, but it's also the birthplace of several now-well-known restaurant chains. Just look at Red Robin, that infamous burger restaurant that saw its start on the streets of Seattle. But right up there with the Seattle greats is the breakfast chain Patty's Eggnest, which has kept customers coming back to those leather booths for decades.

Patty's Eggnest opened its first location on Greenwood Avenue in Seattle back in 1989 and has since become a landmark of the community. The chain is known for its all-day breakfast, featuring made-from-scratch items such as the social media-worthy Swedish pancakes, Elvis French toast (French toast topped with peanut butter and bananas), custom omelettes, scrambles, and more. The chains also serve a lunch menu filled with burgers, sandwiches, soups, and salads, though most customers venture in for that breakfast menu.

Patty's Eggnest currently operates six locations throughout the Pacific Northwest area, though it's seen a few well-cemented locations close in recent years. The chain doesn't appear close to becoming another beloved restaurant that closed across the U.S. quite yet. However, Patty's Eggnest has earned both the Seattle's Best Breakfast Award and the National Golden Egg Award.