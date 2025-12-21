The Seattle Restaurant Chain That Keeps Diners Flocking For All-Day Breakfast Dishes
Seattle may be the home of coffee culture, but it's also the birthplace of several now-well-known restaurant chains. Just look at Red Robin, that infamous burger restaurant that saw its start on the streets of Seattle. But right up there with the Seattle greats is the breakfast chain Patty's Eggnest, which has kept customers coming back to those leather booths for decades.
Patty's Eggnest opened its first location on Greenwood Avenue in Seattle back in 1989 and has since become a landmark of the community. The chain is known for its all-day breakfast, featuring made-from-scratch items such as the social media-worthy Swedish pancakes, Elvis French toast (French toast topped with peanut butter and bananas), custom omelettes, scrambles, and more. The chains also serve a lunch menu filled with burgers, sandwiches, soups, and salads, though most customers venture in for that breakfast menu.
Patty's Eggnest currently operates six locations throughout the Pacific Northwest area, though it's seen a few well-cemented locations close in recent years. The chain doesn't appear close to becoming another beloved restaurant that closed across the U.S. quite yet. However, Patty's Eggnest has earned both the Seattle's Best Breakfast Award and the National Golden Egg Award.
The evolving legacy of Patty's Eggnest
Patty's Eggnest may have opened its doors in 1989, but the chain that people know today has been through a few twists and turns. The original owners, Theo and Patty Papadopoulos, only owned the restaurant for a handful of years before selling the business to its current owners, the Chin family. The original location on Greenwood Ave was purchased by Pete and Voula Sideris and turned into Pete's Eggnest, while the other locations remained Patty's Eggnest and carried on the original legacy.
Reviews from Patty's Eggnest's patrons are mainly positive, with several customers recalling fond memories of visiting specific locations throughout the years. "Simply delicious," said one Yelp reviewer, finishing their review by noting that "it's definitely a repeat visit for next time." A foodie blogger on TikTok pointed out that Patty's French toast was "so fluffy and loaded with fresh berries," noting that everything at the restaurant was "cooked to perfection."
Some customers say that the chain doesn't live up to the hype, but at the end of the day, you can't find all-day breakfast just anywhere. Well, unless you're willing to go to one of these fast food restaurants that serve breakfast all day, which is nowhere near as fun. Though, if traditional breakfast isn't your thing, here are 10 of the best bagel spots in Seattle.