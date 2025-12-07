The Fast Food Burger Prince Harry Crowns As His Favorite
The Royals, they're just like us. Well, at least in some aspects. For example, Prince Harry, despite having grown up with a family chef, doesn't frown upon fast food. In fact, he enjoys it, especially when it's In-N-Out's Double. Mark this fun fact up as one of the many facts you didn't know about In-N-Out's Double-Double. During a January 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Prince Harry declared, "In-N-Out is the best! I order two double-doubles, animal style, fries[,] and a Coke! And that's just for me!"
An In-N-Out Double consists of two hamburger patties made with 100% American beef, topped with two slices of American cheese, fresh sliced or grilled onions, crispy, hand-leafed lettuce, and a plump and juicy tomato. It also features the chain's signature spread, whose recipe has not been changed since 1948, sandwiched in a freshly toasted bun made from old-fashioned, slow-rising sponge dough. As for the mention of animal style, that sees the patties cooked in mustard and adds a pickle, grilled onions, and extra spread. Regarding potential toppings, Prince Harry said he keeps things simple. "I just stick with ketchup and that special sauce of theirs. So good!" he gushed.
What does Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle order from In-N-Out?
Also in his interview with PEOPLE, Prince Harry, who once schooled Royal Chef Darren McGrady on crispy bacon, shared the In-N-Out order of his wife, Meghan Markle, who enjoys the chain's controversial fries. "Meg gets the cheeseburger and fries with sides of jalapeños," he revealed.
Markle also spoke about In-N-Out in an October 2022 interview with Variety. After mentioning her and her husband's busy work schedules, the former actress was asked who takes the most snack breaks. In turn, Markle said that when she and Prince Harry are en route to meetings in Los Angeles, they often stop at the popular fast food joint.
"It's funny. People sometimes think we live in Los Angeles, but we're a good two hours outside of it. We're commuters," she explained. "My husband's favorite is In-N-Out. There's one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods. It's really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order."