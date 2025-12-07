The Fast Food Burger Prince Harry Crowns As His Favorite

The Royals, they're just like us. Well, at least in some aspects. For example, Prince Harry, despite having grown up with a family chef, doesn't frown upon fast food. In fact, he enjoys it, especially when it's In-N-Out's Double. Mark this fun fact up as one of the many facts you didn't know about In-N-Out's Double-Double. During a January 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Prince Harry declared, "In-N-Out is the best! I order two double-doubles, animal style, fries[,] and a Coke! And that's just for me!"

An In-N-Out Double consists of two hamburger patties made with 100% American beef, topped with two slices of American cheese, fresh sliced or grilled onions, crispy, hand-leafed lettuce, and a plump and juicy tomato. It also features the chain's signature spread, whose recipe has not been changed since 1948, sandwiched in a freshly toasted bun made from old-fashioned, slow-rising sponge dough. As for the mention of animal style, that sees the patties cooked in mustard and adds a pickle, grilled onions, and extra spread. Regarding potential toppings, Prince Harry said he keeps things simple. "I just stick with ketchup and that special sauce of theirs. So good!" he gushed.