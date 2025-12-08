Season Your Roasted Broccoli With This Punchy Leftover Ingredient

Next time you open a jar of anchovies, stop right there! Don't pour the oil out, because it's liquid gold. It might be a byproduct, the unintended result of the real reason you bought the jar, but people pay good money for oil infused with things like truffles, rosemary, or Calabrian chilis, and this is, when you think about it, the exact same thing. Originally a preservation method for the salty little fishies that helps keep air out of the jar, over time, the oil takes on everything that makes the anchovies themselves delicious.

Roasted broccoli in particular responds beautifully to it. When you roast broccoli at high heat, the Maillard reaction kicks in and the florets caramelize at the edges while the central stems soften, which brings out a natural sweetness along with the vegetable's darker, earthy notes. Anchovy oil slips right into the many nooks and crannies of the cruciferous vegetable, and turns up the volume on everything that's good about it. If you're worried about fishiness, don't be. Once the oil meets the heat, any malingering, marine murmurs will soften as the flavor matures into a more warmly ambiguous umami note, rather than strongly seafood-y slap. Because the oil contains the glutamates of the anchovies, it works as a salty seasoning that teases out the roasted flavor of the broccoli, like how a splash of soy sauce or a handful of parmesan would.

A teaspoon or two will do; try tossing it all together in a mixing bowl first to get even distribution. You can also "water" it down with some extra olive oil if you feel any tinned-fish trepidation. From there, the broccoli roasts as usual — on high heat, spread on a sheet pan.